Magenta Mobility, Tata Motors Partner To Deploy Ace EVs For Intra-City Deliveries

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding under which Tata will supply 500 units of the Ace EV to Magenta.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

09-Oct-23 05:19 PM IST

    Magenta Mobility has signed a MoU with Tata Motors to deploy 500 Ace EVs for last-mile delivery services. This marks the company’s first foray into the electric four-wheeler commercial with Magenta so far having only operated fleets of two- and three-wheelers. The EVs will be deployed for a varied range of intra-city delivery services with Magenta’s fleet of vehicles being used by clients in sectors such as e-commerce, grocery delivery, and pharmaceuticals.

    Speaking on the announcement, Maxson Lewis, Founder and Managing Director, Magenta Mobility said, "Our partnership with Tata Motors marks our entry into electric four-wheel cargo fleet across India. With this partnership, we will work closely with Tata Motors to open up new avenues for electrification, accelerating the EV adoption in urban deliveries. Together with Tata Motors, we aim to drive sustainability in intra-city logistics in India by reducing the carbon footprint in the last-mile and mid-mile freight segment."

     

    Magenta says that the Ace EVs will open the company to new business avenues targeting new segments it did not previously cater to.

     

    Magenta Mobility currently operates a fleet of over 1,200 electric vehicles spread across multiple cities in India. The brand also operates a network of EV chargers.

