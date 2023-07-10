  • Home
Oben Electric Commences Deliveries Of the Rorr

At an event held at its manufacturing facility, Oben Electric delivered 25 units of the Rorr to customers along with exclusive merchandise.
10-Jul-23 04:02 PM IST
Highlights
  • At the F2R event, the brand delivered 25 units of the Rorr
  • The Oben Rorr is priced at Rs 1.49 Lakh (ex-showroom, Bangalore)
  • Oben opened its first experience centre HSR Layout in Bangalore

Oben Electric is a Bangalore-based EV startup that commenced deliveries of its electric two-wheeler, the Oben Rorr. At an F2R (First to Rorr) event held by the brand, it delivered 25 units of the electric motorcycle to its customers at its manufacturing facility in Jigani, Bangalore, held on Sunday, 9th July 2023. Furthermore, as a token of appreciation, the brand also gave out exclusive Oben Electric merchandise to the customers who took delivery of their Rorr. The electric two-wheeler costs Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Karnataka). 

 

Also Read: Revolt Motors Reopens Bookings For RV400 Electric Bike

 

The F2R event took place at its manufacturing facility in Jigani, Bangalore, held on Sunday, 9th July 2023. 

 

Furthermore, the brand offers a wide range of after-sales services, such as the first three services being free for the first year. A 50,000 km/3-year Warranty extendable to 5 years or 75,000 km, whichever is earlier, a 3-year motor warranty, free roadside assistance, and nationwide access to 12,000+ Charging Stations through charging partners.

 

Also Read: Ather 450S Teased Again; Launch Soon

 

Oben Electric opened its first experience centre at Bengaluru's HSR Layout, with the bookings of the Rorr commencing in May 2023. So far, the brand states that they have received 21,000 bookings for the electric two-wheeler. They are in the works to expand its manufacturing capacity, along with plans to open showrooms and service centres in every city and state across India in the coming months.

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Z900RS To Get A Special Edition In Japan

Oben Electric delivered 25 units of the Rorr to customers

 

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric, expressed her delight: "As we celebrate the delivery of our first 25 Oben Rorr electric motorcycles, the excitement within our team at Oben Electric is profound. This moment fills me with immense joy and gratitude, and we can't thank our customers enough for their trust and support on this exhilarating journey. Importantly, this accomplishment is a testimony to our pioneering innovation in the sustainable electric two-wheeler industry, pushing the boundaries of what's possible."

