Revolt Motors Reopens Bookings For RV400 Electric Bike

Revolt Motors has announced the re-opening of bookings for its RV400 electric bike. The bike can be booked at an amount of Rs. 2,499. The company has also stated that customers will receive deliveries before March 31, 2023. Revolt Motors was recently fully acquired by RattanIndia Enterprises. The bike will be produced at the company’s manufacturing plant in Manesar, Haryana.

The bike can be paired to the rider’s smartphone using the Revolt app

The RV400 is powered by a 3kWh battery linked to a 5kW (peak power) motor that generates 54 Nm of torque and produces a top speed of 85 kmph. The bike features a USD fork and monoshock suspension setup. It also comes with front and rear disc brakes with CDS. The Revolt RV400 comes with a claimed range of 150 km and has a 0 to 100 per cent claimed charging time of 4.5 hours.



The bike features LED headlamps and DRLs

The bike also features a speaker system near the foot peg that can produce faux motorcycle noises. The user can choose from 4 options which include Revolt, Rebel, Rage, and Roar. It has 3 riding modes - eco, sport and power.

Other features of the bike include LED headlamps, fully digital console, Keyless ignition, and a replaceable battery pack. The bike can be paired to the rider’s smartphone using the Revolt app to search for charging stations, check battery health and remaining range. The RV400 is currently priced at Rs. 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The competitors of the bike in the Indian market include the Tork Kratos R and the Oben Rorr.