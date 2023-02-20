CFMoto 800NK Unveiled

Chinese motorcycle brand CFMoto has unveiled its latest naked street bike, the CFMoto 800NK, which uses the same 799 cc LC8 engine as the KTM 790 Duke, with a small change in the state of tune. On the CFMoto 800NK, the engine is tuned to make 90 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 81 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The weight however is quite low at 187 kg, and that should give the 800NK a significant power-to-weight advantage.

The CFMoto 800NK will be launched in China soon, and is expected to be introduced in European markets as well.

The bike has a steel tube-type frame and KYB suspension (fully adjustable at front) and with preload and rebound adjustment at the rear. Braking system is from J Juan, with twin four-piston radial mount calipers at the front and a single two-piston unit at the back.

The CFMoto 800NK has a sharp and aggressive design which is quite nice.

The design of the CFMoto 800NK is quite impressive, with sharp lines and a muscular silhouette. The face has a distinct v-shaped LED headlight with a deflector designed like a winglet sitting above the headlight and below it, on the front fender. The bike will come with a ride-by-wire system and likely to get three riding modes (Rain, Street and Sport) which can be accessed through a TFT dash.

CFMoto has a tie-up with KTM to manufacture the Austrian brand's engines in China. The 800NK uses a version of the KTM 790 Duke engine.

The CFMoto 800NK is unlikely to be launched in India, but it’s likely to be launched overseas, in Europe, where it will compete with the likes of the Honda CB750 Hornet, Suzuki GSX-8S, Triumph Street Triple RS, the Ducati Monster and even the KTM 790 Duke is based on.

