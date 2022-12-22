CFMoto 800NK Revealed In Type Approval Documents

Latest type approval documents have confirmed what has been expected from Chinese motorcycle brand CFMoto. The CFMoto 800NK has been revealed in all its glory in these few images, as well as some basic specifications, although there hasn’t been any official confirmation from the brand as yet. The images show what look like production-ready bikes, and that mean the 800NK isn’t far from an official launch.

The bike features a distinctive and sharp stance, with a swept back angular v-shaped headlight with a central LED flanked by white daytime running lights on either side. The fuel tank shrouds wrap forward to align with the sides of the nose, and neatly match the headlight all the way to the tank, seat unit and tail.

The bike is powered by a 99 bhp, 799 cc version of the KTM LC8c parallel-twin engine which sits in a steel tube frame, with upside down forks and a cast alloy swingarm. According to the type approval documents, the bike weighs just 186 kg, and runs on 17-inch wheels, with J Juan radial four-pot front brake calipers on twin discs on the front wheel.

A second variant with a slightly larger instrument console shares the same platform and hardware, but could likely come with more advanced electronics.



The documents show two versions of the bike, with both versions having the same dimensions, power and performance. The main visual difference seems to be the bigger instrument console on one variant, which could come with a more sophisticated electronics suite, in terms of riding modes and rider assist systems. Once launched, the CFMoto 800NK will compete head on with the likes of the Honda CB750 Hornet and the new Suzuki GSX-8S. So far though, the possibility of the CFMoto 800NK being launched in India is quite slim.