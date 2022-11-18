CFMoto 800MT Sport R Unveiled

The Chinese motorcycle brand has unveiled a sportier version of its 800MT, using knowledge from the brand’s Moto3 racing team. The 800MT Sport R gets updated suspension and brakes, as well as Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres fitted to 17-inch rims.
Chinese motorcycle brand CFMoto has unveiled a sportier and more aggressive version of its 800MT adventure tourer. Called the CFMoto 800MT Sport R, the bike features some chassis and ergonomics updates to make it sharper handling, on the road, or on track. The standard MT800’s J. Juan brakes have been replaced by Brembo units and come with braided steel lines. 

Sportier and more dynamically-superior version of CFMoto 800MT adventure tourer unveiled.


Also new is the smaller 17-inch front wheel, and the wheels also get much sportier and track-focussed Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. The front fork is expected to be a revised KYB unit, with the rebound and compression tweaked, and the shock now is from Ohlins. The bike also gets a lighter SC Project exhaust, so the 800MT Sport R should be slightly lighter than the 231 kg 800MT.

The CFMoto 800MT Sport R gets revised suspension, Brembo brakes, stickier tyres.


The bike also gets revised ergonomics with the rider placed forward on the bike, placing the weight on the front of the machine. And what also sets out the Sport R are the Moto3-inspired colours. There’s still no word on if CFMoto decides to announce a production model of the 800MT Sport R.

