  • Home
  • News
  • Kawasaki Z900RS To Get A Special Edition In Japan

Kawasaki Z900RS To Get A Special Edition In Japan

This special edition gets an exceptional paint job while paying homage to the Z1’s design
authorBy Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
10-Jul-23 02:10 PM IST
Kawasaki Z900RS.jpg
Highlights
  • The special edition features a yellow and black paint job that pays homage to the Z1's colour scheme
  • It is equipped with the standard 948 cc inline-four that makes 110 bhp and 95 Nm of torque
  • The colour and added details are "Major Changes," according to Kawasaki's page

Kawasaki is all set to introduce a special - Yellow Ball Edition - of its ongoing model, the Z900RS, in JapanThe Z900RS's design is inspired by the legendary 1972 Kawasaki Z1, with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and round-shaped headlight. This edition features a yellow and black paint job that pays homage to the Z1's colour scheme. The special edition will be launched on July 15th, 2023, in Japan, and will go on sale along with the standard Z900RS, Z900 RS SE, and Z900 RS Cafe.

According to the brand, "The Z900RS Yellow Ball Edition will appear in the Z900RS series, which was born from a tribute to the Z1 design. The tank mark is set with a heritage Kawasaki emblem that further enhances the Z1 image. From bolts and wheels to instruments, fuel tanks, seats, and tail covers, the Z900RS Yellow Ball Edition brings out even more details. This is a special Z900RS that Kawasaki has carefully nurtured."

 

Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR To Be Launched In The UK

 

As for the engine specifications, it is equipped with the standard 948 cc inline-four that makes 110 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. Among other features, it gets an assist and slipper clutch, along with Kawasaki traction control. The suspension, brakes, and wheels will all be carried over from the regular model.

The Z900 RS Yellow Ball Edition will be a distinctive model in its lineup and will only be available on sale through the Kawasaki Plaza dealership in Japan. Also, in March 2023, Kawasaki launched the updated version of the Z900 RS in India as a CBU (full import) with a premium price tag of Rs 16.47 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It comes in two colours: dual-tone Metalli-Diablo Black/Metallic Imperial Red and Candy Tone Blue. 

Related Articles
Kawasaki Launches New Z900RS In India; Priced At Rs. 16.47 lakh
Kawasaki Launches New Z900RS In India; Priced At Rs. 16.47 lakh
4 months ago
2020 Kawasaki Z900RS & Z900RS Cafe Unveiled
2020 Kawasaki Z900RS & Z900RS Cafe Unveiled
4 years ago
Kawasaki Z900RS Gets New Black Paint Option In India; Priced At Rs. 15.30 Lakh
Kawasaki Z900RS Gets New Black Paint Option In India; Priced At Rs. 15.30 Lakh
5 years ago
Tokyo Motorcycle Show: Supercharged Kawasaki Z900RS Showcased
Tokyo Motorcycle Show: Supercharged Kawasaki Z900RS Showcased
5 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Kawasaki Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now