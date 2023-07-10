Kawasaki Z900RS To Get A Special Edition In Japan

Kawasaki is all set to introduce a special - Yellow Ball Edition - of its ongoing model, the Z900RS, in Japan. The Z900RS's design is inspired by the legendary 1972 Kawasaki Z1, with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and round-shaped headlight. This edition features a yellow and black paint job that pays homage to the Z1's colour scheme. The special edition will be launched on July 15th, 2023, in Japan, and will go on sale along with the standard Z900RS, Z900 RS SE, and Z900 RS Cafe.

According to the brand, "The Z900RS Yellow Ball Edition will appear in the Z900RS series, which was born from a tribute to the Z1 design. The tank mark is set with a heritage Kawasaki emblem that further enhances the Z1 image. From bolts and wheels to instruments, fuel tanks, seats, and tail covers, the Z900RS Yellow Ball Edition brings out even more details. This is a special Z900RS that Kawasaki has carefully nurtured."

As for the engine specifications, it is equipped with the standard 948 cc inline-four that makes 110 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. Among other features, it gets an assist and slipper clutch, along with Kawasaki traction control. The suspension, brakes, and wheels will all be carried over from the regular model.

The Z900 RS Yellow Ball Edition will be a distinctive model in its lineup and will only be available on sale through the Kawasaki Plaza dealership in Japan. Also, in March 2023, Kawasaki launched the updated version of the Z900 RS in India as a CBU (full import) with a premium price tag of Rs 16.47 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It comes in two colours: dual-tone Metalli-Diablo Black/Metallic Imperial Red and Candy Tone Blue.