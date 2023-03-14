Kawasaki Launches New Z900RS In India; Priced At Rs. 16.47 lakh

Kawasaki has launched the updated version of the Z900RS in India. The Z900RS is a retro styled version of the Z900 and features the same engine inline 4 liquid cooled 948 cc engine which has been retuned to create more mid-range grunt. The motorcycle is available in India as a CBU and comes with a significantly high price tag of Rs. 16.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in two colour options- a dual tone Metalli-Diablo Black/ Metallic Imperial Red and Candy Tone Blue.

The design of the vehicle hasn’t changed much. The design of the Z900RS is inspired by the classic 1972 Kawasaki Z1 and features a teardrop shaped fuel- tank along with the oval shaped headlamps. The bike also features spoked wheels that give it a retro look along with an updated indicator design. It gets a dual analogue dial instrument cluster with a full-colour LCD screen in the centre adding to the retro design of the motorcycle.

The 4-cylinder liquid cooled 948 cc engine powering the bike puts out a power output of 110 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 98.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The bike comes with twin 300 mm front discs and 250 mm single rear disc which is borrowed from the Z900. It also features dual-channel ABS as standard. Among other features, the bike also comes with an assist and slipper clutch along with traction control. Its suspension setup that consists of upside-down forks and a mono-shock. The bike also gets 17-inch rims that are shod with 120/70ZR17 M/C (58W) at the front and 180/55ZR17 M/C (73W) at the rear.