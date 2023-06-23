2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR To Be Launched In The UK

Kawasaki has teased more details of its highly anticipated Ninja ZX-4R sportbike, confirming that only the top-spec Ninja ZX-4RR will be launched in the UK in September. The ZX-4RR will be priced at a competitive GBP 8,699 (approximately Rs. 9 lakh at current exchange rates).

37 mm Showa separate function forks, 290 mm front disc brakes, and a rev-happy 399 cc four-cylinder engine with a 15,000 rpm redline! Sounds interesting!

The upcoming 400 cc sportbike will be powered by a 399 cc, DOHC, four-cylinder engine mounted on a steel trellis frame and will produce 78.9 bhp at 14,500 rpm. The rev limit is rated at beyond 15,000 rpm.

Only the top-spec Ninja ZX-4RR version has been announced for the UK, which will come with a standard quickshifter, power modes and autoblipper.

The RR version will come kitted out with a bi-directional quickshifter and autoblipper along with traction control. There’s also a 4.3-inch full colour LCD instrument console which integrates a track mode that displays lap times, gear position and revs of over 10,000 rpm. The bike gets 37 mm Showa big piston separate function forks with preload adjustability, along with 290 mm semi-floating front discs with radial calipers and ABS. Rear disc size is 220 mm.

The ZX-4RR's 399 cc engine will put out 78.9 bhp and will have a rev limited at 15,000 rpm.

So far, the new ZX-4RR has been announced for UK in September and there’s no word yet on availability in other markets. If at all, the Kawasaki ZX-4RR is introduced in India, will it be of interest to Indian motorcyclists, as an entry-level track companion? Even if it’s launched in India, and in limited numbers, the ZX-4R will be an expensive proposition, but promises to pack quite a punch, for an entertaining outing on a track.