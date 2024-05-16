Kawasaki Teases Ninja ZX-4RR For India, To Be Brought In Limited Numbers

India Kawasaki Motor has teased the Ninja ZX-4RR sport bike on its social media platforms, hinting at an imminent launch. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is the brand's 400-cc supersport with a four-cylinder heart and promises great performance. The social media post also hints at the model arriving in limited numbers and being a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is likely to arrive in the KRT edition paint scheme, as the teaser suggests. The extra R brings some top-tier performance in the form of a 399 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine that's tuned for 74 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 37.6 Nm of peak torque at 13,000 rpm. The kerb weight is 189 kg. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Other cycle parts include preload-adjustable 37mm inverted Showa SFF-BP front forks and a Showa BFRC Lite monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes with disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and more.

The Ninja ZX-4RR gets a 15-litre fuel tank, while the seat height is 800 mm. The full-faired offering will make for a fantastic track tool. It'll also come amidst zero competition, making it ultra-exclusive to own. Considering the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is priced at Rs. 8.49 lakh in India, expect the upcoming Ninja ZX-4RR to be priced around Rs. 9-9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).