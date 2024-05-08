Kawasaki Ninja 400 Discontinued In India; Ninja 500 To Take Over

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is now no longer on sale in India and isn’t listed on the company’s India website either. Kawasaki sold the Ninja 400 in India as a CBU, and it was last priced at Rs. 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom), which was the same as the Ninja 500, when it was launched a few months ago in February 2024. The Ninja 400 had been on sale in India for a few years and was supposed to replace the Ninja 300, which is even older, but the 300 is manufactured in India and is priced sensibly, while the Ninja 400 and the Ninja 500 had the same price, which is why Kawasaki thought it best to discontinue the 400 in India and globally as well. Kawasaki offered significant discounts on the Ninja 400 leading up to its discontinuation, in a bid to sell off the remaining stock.

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 had a 399 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor. The engine made 44 bhp at 10,000 rpm, along with peak torque of 37 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The engine was paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 gets a 451 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor. The motor has a longer stroke while the bore remains the same. We first saw this engine on the new Eliminator, and the motor comes with improvements in low-end power delivery, making the engine more tractable. Power output stands at 45 bhp at 9,000 rpm, while torque is set at 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Currently, the Ninja 500 goes up against the likes of the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and the Yamaha YZF R3 in India.