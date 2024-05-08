Login
Kawasaki Ninja 400 Discontinued In India; Ninja 500 To Take Over

Kawasaki India does not have the Ninja 400 listed on its website anymore. The motorcycle was sold in India as a CBU and was priced exactly the same as the Ninja 500, which led it to be discontinued.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on May 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Kawasaki Ninja 400 discontinued in India & globally
  • Was last priced at Rs. 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Kawasaki Ninja 500 now takes charge

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is now no longer on sale in India and isn’t listed on the company’s India website either. Kawasaki sold the Ninja 400 in India as a CBU, and it was last priced at Rs. 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom), which was the same as the Ninja 500, when it was launched a few months ago in February 2024. The Ninja 400 had been on sale in India for a few years and was supposed to replace the Ninja 300, which is even older, but the 300 is manufactured in India and is priced sensibly, while the Ninja 400 and the Ninja 500 had the same price, which is why Kawasaki thought it best to discontinue the 400 in India and globally as well. Kawasaki offered significant discounts on the Ninja 400 leading up to its discontinuation, in a bid to sell off the remaining stock.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India

 

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 had a 399 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor. The engine made 44 bhp at 10,000 rpm, along with peak torque of 37 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The engine was paired to a 6-speed gearbox. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched In India

Kawasaki Ninja 400

The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 gets a 451 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor. The motor has a longer stroke while the bore remains the same. We first saw this engine on the new Eliminator, and the motor comes with improvements in low-end power delivery, making the engine more tractable. Power output stands at 45 bhp at 9,000 rpm, while torque is set at 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. 

Currently, the Ninja 500 goes up against the likes of the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and the Yamaha YZF R3 in India.

Positioned between the M4 Competition and M4 CSL
543bhp BMW M4 CS Breaks Cover
According to the data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), compared to the 17,40,649 vehicles sold during the same month in 2023, the auto industry saw a growth of 26.74 per cent YoY. 
India’s Total Vehicle Retails Grew 27% In April 2024, At 22.06 Lakh Units
This system eliminates the need for manual clutch operation while offering two modes of functioning.
BMW Motorrad Goes Clutchless, Introduces Automated Shift Assistant
The Defender line-up now also gets the option of captain seats for the second row and a new 110 Sedona edition.
Land Rover Defender Updated With New Powertrains, Seating Options
India Yamaha Motor is now offering two new colours on the FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX – Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Cyber Green. The motorcycle with new colours is priced at Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX Now Gets New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.3 Lakh
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is all set to be launched in India tomorrow, May 9, 2024. Here's what we know so far about the latest iteration of one of India's most loved hatchbacks.
New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launch Tomorrow: Here's What To Expect
KTM is all set to re-enter the road-going sportbike segment, with the 990 RC R motorcycle. The motorcycle has been in development for a long time and now and will be launched globally in 2025.
KTM 990 RC R Sportbike Prototype Revealed; Launch In 2025
Bentley’s third-ever coach-built model is one of the last to use the brand’s iconic W12 engine.
Bentley Batur Convertible By Mulliner Revealed; Limited To 16 Units
Six years on from the launch of the original, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II has made its world premiere; Black Badge version available with 23-inch wheels for the first time.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Facelift Unveiled; Gets Illuminated Grille, Updated Interior
The milestone arrives around 34 years after the inception of the plant
Tata Motors Achieves 9 Lakh Units Production Milestone At Lucknow Commercial Vehicle Plant
The discounts are applicable on select models that include the Ninja 400, Vulcan S, Versys 650 and the Ninja 650
Kawasaki Announces Discounts Up To Rs 60k Till March End
Here are the top five highlights you need to know about about the new Kawasaki Ninja 500
Kawasaki Ninja 500: Top 5 Highlights
Kawasaki has updated the Z650RS for 2024, and it now comes with a traction control system.
2024 Kawasaki Z650RS Launched In India At Rs 6.99 Lakh
Kawasaki is offering benefits in the form of vouchers on select models in its portfolio.
Kawasaki Extends Discounts On Select Models Until January 31, 2024
The Ninja ZX-6R made its first appearance in India at the IBW 2023.
Kawasaki To Launch Ninja ZX-6R In India Tomorrow
