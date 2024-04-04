Login
Kawasaki Versys 650 MY24 Edition Launched; Get New Liveries

The MY24 edition of the middle-weight sports tourer gets revised colour schemes
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on April 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • MY24 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched at Rs 7.77 lakh
  • Gets revised colourways
  • Mechanically remains the same

Japanese bike maker Kawasaki has launched the MY24 edition of its sports tourer, Versys 650, in India at a sticker price of Rs 7.70 lakh, ex-showroom. Compared to the MY23 model, the asking price continues to be the same as the MY23 model.


For the year 2024, the Versys 650 gets revised colourways with updated graphics that give the motorcycle a refreshed look. Kawasaki is offering the Kawasaki Versys 650 in two liveries, Metallic Matte Dark Grey/Ebony and Metallic Flat Spark Black/Candy Lime Green. In terms of specifications, cycle parts, design and equipment, the MY24 model continues to be unchanged.

 

Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki Z900 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.29 Lakh


 

The Versys 650 continues to feature the same design, LED lighting, Bluetooth-enabled instrumentation, two levels of traction control, dual-channel ABS, long-travel suspension with 17-inch wheels and an upright seating position. For the powertrain, the motorcycle is powered by a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill that registers 65 bhp and 61 Nm and comes coupled to the 6-speed gearbox. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 500: Top 5 Highlights

The motorcycle comes equipped with 41 mm adjustable Showa USDs with 150 mm of travel and an offset-mounted monoshock with preload adjustment and 145 mm of travel. Braking duties are handled by twin discs up front and a single disc for the rear.

 

Competition-wise, the Kawasaki Versys 650 goes up against the likes of the Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Honda NX500 and the Benelli TRK 502.

