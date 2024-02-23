Login

Kawasaki Ninja 500: Top 5 Highlights

Here are the top five highlights you need to know about about the new Kawasaki Ninja 500
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on February 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Gets a 451 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor.
  • Available in India in only the all-black shade.
  • Competes against the Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha YZF-R3 and KTM RC 390.

Having made its global debut at EICMA 2023, Kawasaki launched the Ninja 500 in India, eventually replacing the Ninja 400. The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 arrives with a bigger motor and better power figures while retaining all the other salient bits of the Ninja 400. It packs a better distinction over the Ninja 300 thanks to the displacement. With sub-500 cc bikes being in vogue, should you consider the Ninja 500? Here are five highlights about the new Kawasaki that you need to know about.

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

 

Sharp Design

The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 remains true to the Ninja family borrowing cues from the larger Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-6R. The low-slung front has distinctive twin LED headlamps, complemented by a muscular fuel tank and an upswept tail. The split seats further add to the sporty appeal of the motorcycle. The Ninja 500 is available only in the all-black shade, moving away from the traditional Kawasaki Green we’ve seen on the Ninja 400. 

 

Engine 

The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 now comes with a 451 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor. The motor has a longer stroke while the bore remains the same. We first saw this engine on the new Eliminator, and the motor comes with improvements in low-end power delivery, making the engine more tractable. Power output stands at 45 bhp at 9,000 rpm, while torque is set at 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. 

 

Mechanicals 

A steel trellis frame underpins the new Ninja 500, and the bike features a basic but robust suspension setup. The front gets a 41 mm telescopic fork and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from 310 mm and 220 mm rear disc brakes. The bike is also equipped with dual-channel ABS, an assist and slipper clutch, and KIPASS (Kawasaki’s Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System) aka keyless ignition.

 

Features

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 gets all the essential features including an LCD instrument console with a negative backlit. The unit is Bluetooth-enabled allowing the user access to calls and SMS alerts. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.24 Lakh

 

Price 

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), carrying a steep sticker price of Rs 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle rivals against the likes of the KTM RC 390 and Aprilia RS 457.

 

