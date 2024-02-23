Login

Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is likely to replace the Ninja 400 in India and it has legitimate rivals in the Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha YZF R3 and the KTM RC 390. Here’s a quick specifications check to see how the Ninja 500 fares against its rivals on paper.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Kawasaki Ninja 500 has tough competition in the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 & Yamaha YZF R3
  • The Aprilia RS 457 and the Yamaha R3 also get parallel-twin engines
  • The Ninja 500 is the most expensive bike, priced at Rs. 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is now on sale in India and is priced at Rs. 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom) which is the same as the current Ninja 400. There is speculation that the 500 may replace the 400 in India but that is yet to be confirmed. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 has three strong rivals to contend with in the segment, two of which are fairly new, and one has been around for a while now. Yes, we are talking about the Aprilia RS 457 and the Yamaha YZF R3 along with the KTM RC 390. Here’s how the Ninja 500 fares against its three rivals on paper. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India

The Ninja 500 is of course the most expensive motorcycle, the R3 is priced at Rs. 4.60 lakh while the Aprilia RS 457 is priced at Rs. 4.10 lakh. The KTM RC 390 is the most affordable model at Rs. 3.18 lakh, but then it also gets a single-cylinder engine and gets maximum features in terms of electronics such as a bi-directional quick-shifter, full-colour TFT display, traction control, cornering ABS and supermoto ABS. All bikes get dual-channel ABS and standard but the RC 390 outshines them all.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Rivals: Specifications

SpecificationsKawasaki Ninja 500Kawasaki Ninja 500Kawasaki Ninja 500Yamaha YZF R3
Displacement451 cc373 cc457 cc321 cc
Engine Liquid-cooled parallel-twinSingle-cylinder, liquid-cooledLiquid-cooled parallel-twinLiquid-cooled parallel-twin
Max Power44.8 bhp at 9,000 rpm43 bhp at 9,000 rpm47 bhp at 9,400 rpm41 bhp at 10,750 rpm
Peak Torque42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm37 Nm at 7,000 rpm43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm
Gearbox6-speed 6-speed6-speed6-speed

The KTM RC 390 is the only motorcycle which gets a single-cylinder engine, rest all others get a parallel-twin engine. The Aprilia RS 457 makes maximum power and maximum torque while the Ninja 500 comes second. The Yamaha R3 has the lowest power and torque output among all four motorcycles here. Also, it has the lowest displacement at 321 cc. The R3 also has the highest-revving motor, with both power and torque coming in at high RPMs. 

 

Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Rivals: Chassis & Dimensions

SpecificationsKawasaki Ninja 500KTM RC 390Aprilia RS 457Yamaha YZF R3
Chassis TypeSteel TrellisSplit Trellis frameTwin-spar Aluminium FrameDiamond frame
Seat Height 785 mm835 mm800 mm780 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm153 mm150 mm160 mm
Front Suspension41 mm telescopic fork | 120 mm travelWP Apex 43 mm 41 mm USD fork | 120 mm travel37 mm USD fork | 130 mm travel
Rear SuspensionMonoshock | 130 mm travelWP Apex MonoshockMonoshock | 130 mm travelMonoshock | 125 mm travel
Fuel Capacity14 litres13.7 litres13 litres14 litres
Kerb Weight171 kg172 kg175 kg169 kg

The R3 is the lightest bike here with a kerb weight of 169 kg. Although the heaviest bike, which is the Aprilia RS 457, is just 6 kg heavier. Surprisingly, the Ninja 500 gets telescopic fork while the rest of them get USD fork. The suspension travel is more or less similar for all motorcycles. The Japanese bikes have the lowest seat height and have a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres. The Europeans have taller seat height, particularly the RC 390, whose seat height is more than that of the Himalayan and is the same as that of the Scrambler 400 X. The Aprilia has the smallest fuel tank here. The R3 has the best ground clearance while the Ninja 500 has the lowest ground clearance.

 

Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Rivals: Brakes and Tyres

SpecificationsKawasaki Ninja 500KTM RC 390Aprilia RS 457Yamaha YZF R3
Front Brake310 mm disc - two piston calliper320 mm disc with radially mounted calliper320 mm disc with 4-piston radial calliper298 mm disc 
Rear Brake220 mm disc - two piston calliper230 mm disc with floating calliper220 mm disc with single-piston calliper220 mm disc
Front Tyre110/70-R17M110/70-R17110/70-R17110/70-R17
Rear Tyre150/60-R17M150/60-R17150/60-R17140/70-R17

The European motorcycles have a bigger 320 mm disc up front, while the Japanese models get smaller discs up front. The R3 gets the smallest front disc. All four motorcycles get a 220 mm disc at the rear. Again, the Yamaha gets skinnier tyres than the rest of the motorcycles.  

# Kawasaki Ninja 500# Ninja 500# Yamaha YZF R3# R3# KTM RC 390# Aprilia RS 457# RS 457# KTM Bikes# Aprilia India# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Hyundai Tucson
  • 14,734 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 27.85 Lakh
₹ 62,374/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Harrier, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2020 Tata Harrier
  • 24,948 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 32,251/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 25,215 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 24.5 Lakh
₹ 51,823/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
  • 48,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.65 Lakh
₹ 5,935/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 47,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.95 Lakh
₹ 23,156/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.5
2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 33,410 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.9 Lakh
₹ 13,214/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Tata Hexa, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Tata Hexa
  • 55,648 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10.75 Lakh
₹ 24,076/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Honda City
  • 5,855 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 30,123/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Kawasaki Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Bajaj Allianz Will Be The Title Sponsor For The Prestigious car&bike Awards 2024
Bajaj Allianz Will Be The Title Sponsor For The Prestigious car&bike Awards 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12569 second ago

car&bike has joined hands with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, who is the title sponsor of the car&bike Awards 2024.

Branded Content: Hyundai Exter and The Band of Future Stars of Indian Women’s Cricket
Branded Content: Hyundai Exter and The Band of Future Stars of Indian Women’s Cricket
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

-4242 second ago

As the second edition of Women's Premier League kicks off, here is an inspirational story of a gang of girls with the backing of an honest coach who together aim to one day be a part of playing for the country.

Mid-Mounted Motor vs Hub Motor: Key Differences India’s Electric Scooter Buyers Should Know
Mid-Mounted Motor vs Hub Motor: Key Differences India’s Electric Scooter Buyers Should Know
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-198 second ago

Plenty of electric scooters on sale in India today pack a hub motor, while only a handful are equipped with a mid-mounted motor.

Made-In-India Honda Elevate Compact SUV Launched In South Africa
Made-In-India Honda Elevate Compact SUV Launched In South Africa
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The Honda Elevate for South Africa is exported from India and is identical to the India-spec model

Suzuki Motorcycle India Announces Rollout Of 1 Millionth Two-Wheeler In Current Financial Year
Suzuki Motorcycle India Announces Rollout Of 1 Millionth Two-Wheeler In Current Financial Year
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The 1 millionth production unit was the brand’s popular scooter, the Access 125, which rolled out from SMIPL’s Kherki Dhaula plant in Gurugram.

Mercedes-Benz Reverses Plan To Go Fully-Electric By 2030
Mercedes-Benz Reverses Plan To Go Fully-Electric By 2030
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The slow adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in most parts of the world is the main reason behind this move

Kia Seltos CVT Recalled In India; Over 4000 Units Affected
Kia Seltos CVT Recalled In India; Over 4000 Units Affected
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The recall is to address a potential error in the electronic oil pump controller

Hyundai Creta N Line India Launch Date Announced
Hyundai Creta N Line India Launch Date Announced
c&b icon By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The go-faster Creta will pack mechanical updates to make it a better handler

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Vs Standard Z8: What’s The Difference?
Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Vs Standard Z8: What’s The Difference?
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

The new iteration does get an all-new colour scheme but lacks certain features present in the standard Z8 and primarily on the drivetrain, as it is only available in RWD form.

Hero Mavrick 440 Vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Hero Mavrick 440 Vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

Hero has launched its newest and latest flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick 440. Marketed as a roadster carrying an attractive sticker price, let’s find out how it stacks up against the competition on paper

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.24 Lakh
Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.24 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The new Ninja 500 was unveiled at EICMA 2023 last November and will imminently replace the Ninja 400 in various markets, including India.

Aprilia's Made-In-India RS 457 Hits UK Shores: Priced At Rs 6.79 Lakh
Aprilia's Made-In-India RS 457 Hits UK Shores: Priced At Rs 6.79 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The Aprilia RS 457 is manufactured in India at Piaggio Group's facility in Baramati, Maharashtra.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Teased Ahead Of India Launch
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Teased Ahead Of India Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 has already been launched in Europe and the US, and is all set to be launched in India soon.

2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed
2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The 2024 factory KTM RC16 machine continues with the orange and dark blue livery and the Red Bull branding, which remains its title sponsor

KTM RC 390, RC 200, And RC 125 Get New Colour Schemes For 2024
KTM RC 390, RC 200, And RC 125 Get New Colour Schemes For 2024
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

20 days ago

While the mechanical aspects of these models remain unchanged, KTM has introduced new colour options for its entire RC range.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved