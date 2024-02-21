Login

Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.24 Lakh

The new Ninja 500 was unveiled at EICMA 2023 last November and will imminently replace the Ninja 400 in various markets, including India.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

Published on February 21, 2024

  • Available in a single variant
  • The Ninja 500 houses a more potent engine thanks to its larger stroke
  • Available in a single metallic spark black colour scheme

Having teased the motorcycle just a couple of days ago, Kawasaki has now launched the Ninja 500 in the Indian market at an introductory price of Rs 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Ninja 500 was unveiled at EICMA 2023 last November and will imminently replace the Ninja 400 in various markets, including India. However, the Indian-spec model gets a single standard variant; the other markets get an additional SE variant as well. The Japanese middleweight inherits a larger displacement, which is already featured in the 2024 Eliminator, and is available in a single metallic spark black colour scheme.

 

Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki Z900 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.29 Lakh

 

The new Ninja 500 was unveiled at EICMA 2023 last November. 

 

Drawing inspiration from its elder siblings like the ZX-6R or ZX-10R, the Ninja 500 showcases a familiar and dynamic design, highlighted by an aggressive fascia with a signature split headlamp setup. Moreover, it gets a compact windscreen, sharp contours on the front fender and fairing, a raised tail section, split seating, and a clip-on handlebar.

 

The liquid-cooled 451cc parallel-twin engine belts out 44.38 bhp and 42.6 Nm of torque. 

 

While retaining the steel trellis frame and fuel tank from the Ninja 400, the Ninja 500 houses a more potent engine. The liquid-cooled 451cc parallel-twin engine belts out 44.38 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm, boasting a larger stroke compared to the Ninja 400. Featuring a 58.6 mm stroke and a retained 70 mm bore, the engine pairs with a 6-speed gearbox.

 

Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS Launched In India At Rs 6.99 Lakh

 

It is available in a single standard variant in India. 

 

In terms of features, the Ninja 500 gets an LCD instrument console with smartphone connectivity, allowing riders access to notifications, riding logs, and community features. Additional features include a Kawasaki Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System, Type-C charging port, assist and slipper clutch, and dual-channel ABS.

 

Available in a single metallic spark black colour scheme. 

 

On the mechanical front, the full-faired motorcycle maintains a 41 mm telescopic front fork setup with 121 mm travel and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with 130 mm wheel travel. Braking is facilitated by 310 mm front and 220 mm rear disc brakes. With a wheelbase of 1375 mm and a seat height of 785 mm, the bike weighs 171 kg and measures 1995 mm in length, 730 mm in width, and 1120 mm in height, with a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres.

 

Competing against models like the Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha YZF- R3, and also falls in the ballpark of the KTM RC390, the new Kawasaki Ninja 500 enters the competitive sub-500 cc segment.

