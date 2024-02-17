Login

2024 Kawasaki Z650RS Launched In India At Rs 6.99 Lakh

Kawasaki has updated the Z650RS for 2024, and it now comes with a traction control system.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • It now gets Kawasaki’s traction control system
  • Remains unchanged mechanically
  • Available in a single-colour scheme

Kawasaki has launched the 2024 Z650RS motorcycle in India, priced at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks an uptick of Rs 7,000 from the previous year's model. The 2024 edition, globally updated last year, incorporates a traction control feature, which is now added to the Indian-spec model. However, apart from this addition, the motorcycle remains identical to the 2023 model. It is available in a single Ebony/Metallic Matte Carbon Grey colour scheme in India.

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Eliminator Launched In India At Rs 5.62 Lakh

 

It now gets Kawasaki’s traction control system.

 

The motorcycle now gets a two-mode Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) system. This safety enhancement is particularly beneficial for riders with varying experience levels. Mode 1 optimises traction during aggressive rides, aiding in smoother corner exits, while Mode 2 intervenes more assertively to mitigate wheel slip on challenging terrains or wet surfaces.

 

Apart from the feature addition, the motorcycle remains identical to the MY23 model. 

 

The motorcycle draws inspiration from its larger counterpart – the Z900RS – displaying a blend of modern styling and retro. Its retro-inspired elements include a classic silhouette, a round LED headlamp, and a single-peace seat. Despite its retro stylings, the Z650RS integrates contemporary features such as the instrument cluster with a twin-pod layout along with a small yet multifunctional LCD screen. Additionally, Kawasaki's smartphone connectivity facilitates hands-free calls and navigation assistance. 

 

The motorcycle remains mechanically identical to the previous model, suspended by a telescopic fork up front and a preload-adjustable horizontal link system at the rear. Braking duties are handled by dual disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear, aided by dual-channel ABS.

 

Also Read: Meet The 48-Cylinder 4.2-Litre Kawasaki Headed For Auction

 

As for its powertrain, it gets a 649-cc parallel-twin engine, akin to those found in the Versys 650 and Ninja 650 models. This powerhouse delivers 67.07 bhp and 64 Nm of torque through a six-speed gearbox. With the inclusion of traction control, riders can expect enhanced safety and confidence, regardless of the terrain or weather conditions.

 

 

# India Kawasaki Motor# Kawasaki Z650RS# 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS# Kawasaki Bikes# Bike News# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Kawasaki Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Kawasaki Versys X-300 Spotted Testing In India
Kawasaki Versys X-300 Spotted Testing In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The motorcycle was previously offered on sale in India back in 2017, before being discontinued

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 And NS160 Unveiled; Gets New LED Lights And Digital Instrument Cluster
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 And NS160 Unveiled; Gets New LED Lights And Digital Instrument Cluster
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The brand has updated its NS offerings for 2024 to keep pace with competitors in their respective segments.

Honda Cars India Introduces Official Merchandise Range
Honda Cars India Introduces Official Merchandise Range
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The official merchandise from the brand comprises of T-shirts, jackets, and caps.

Qargos F9 Cargo e-scooter Unveiled; Has A 225 Litre Storage Capacity
Qargos F9 Cargo e-scooter Unveiled; Has A 225 Litre Storage Capacity
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

The Qargos F9 has a storage compartment with a 120 kg load bearing capacity

Actor Karan Tacker Buys The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV
Actor Karan Tacker Buys The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is the brand's second best selling SUV after the GLC in India and priced from Rs 96.4 lakh

Kinetic Green Initiates E-Luna Electric Moped Deliveries
Kinetic Green Initiates E-Luna Electric Moped Deliveries
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The Kinetic Green E-Luna electric moped, comes in two variants priced at Rs 69,000 and Rs 74,990 respectively

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces New Car Delivery Initiative
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces New Car Delivery Initiative
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a new initiative to transport new vehicles from dealer stockyards to showrooms on flatbed trucks, without being driven on road

LCR Honda Unveils 2024 MotoGP Bikes
LCR Honda Unveils 2024 MotoGP Bikes
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

LCR Racing Team introduces its bikes for the 2024 MotoGP season, featuring distinct liveries for riders Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami

Royal Enfield Announces Turkey Entry Plans; Appoints Official Distributor
Royal Enfield Announces Turkey Entry Plans; Appoints Official Distributor
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Turkish brand Motosiklet ve Bisiklet AS will be Royal Enfield’s official distributor in the country

PayTM Axed From List Of FASTags-Issuing Banks
PayTM Axed From List Of FASTags-Issuing Banks
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The latest list of 39 authorised banks published by the IHMCL excludes PayTM.

Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Teased Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The new digital console akin to the Pulsar N150 and N160, along with the revamped switchgear, is likely to be one of the primary changes in the updated NS200.

Ducati Reports Global Sales Of 58,224 Units In 2023
Ducati Reports Global Sales Of 58,224 Units In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

13 days ago

Multistrada V4 emerged as the top-seller with 10,480 units sold in 2023.

Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.19 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.19 Lakh Units
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The domestic sales for the month registered 38 per cent YoY growth, while the exports grew substantially by 102 per cent.

Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 95,762 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 95,762 Units
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The company witnessed year-over-year growth of 13 per cent and month-over-month growth of 20 per cent for its sales in January 2024.

Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 3.56 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 3.56 Lakh Units
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 days ago

Although there is significant growth when compared to January 2023, Bajaj Auto has witnessed a month-over-month decline in its sales of 23 per cent.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS Launched In India At Rs 6.99 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved