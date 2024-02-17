2024 Kawasaki Z650RS Launched In India At Rs 6.99 Lakh
By Jafar Rizvi
Published on February 17, 2024
Highlights
- It now gets Kawasaki’s traction control system
- Remains unchanged mechanically
- Available in a single-colour scheme
Kawasaki has launched the 2024 Z650RS motorcycle in India, priced at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks an uptick of Rs 7,000 from the previous year's model. The 2024 edition, globally updated last year, incorporates a traction control feature, which is now added to the Indian-spec model. However, apart from this addition, the motorcycle remains identical to the 2023 model. It is available in a single Ebony/Metallic Matte Carbon Grey colour scheme in India.
It now gets Kawasaki’s traction control system.
The motorcycle now gets a two-mode Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) system. This safety enhancement is particularly beneficial for riders with varying experience levels. Mode 1 optimises traction during aggressive rides, aiding in smoother corner exits, while Mode 2 intervenes more assertively to mitigate wheel slip on challenging terrains or wet surfaces.
Apart from the feature addition, the motorcycle remains identical to the MY23 model.
The motorcycle draws inspiration from its larger counterpart – the Z900RS – displaying a blend of modern styling and retro. Its retro-inspired elements include a classic silhouette, a round LED headlamp, and a single-peace seat. Despite its retro stylings, the Z650RS integrates contemporary features such as the instrument cluster with a twin-pod layout along with a small yet multifunctional LCD screen. Additionally, Kawasaki's smartphone connectivity facilitates hands-free calls and navigation assistance.
The motorcycle remains mechanically identical to the previous model, suspended by a telescopic fork up front and a preload-adjustable horizontal link system at the rear. Braking duties are handled by dual disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear, aided by dual-channel ABS.
As for its powertrain, it gets a 649-cc parallel-twin engine, akin to those found in the Versys 650 and Ninja 650 models. This powerhouse delivers 67.07 bhp and 64 Nm of torque through a six-speed gearbox. With the inclusion of traction control, riders can expect enhanced safety and confidence, regardless of the terrain or weather conditions.
