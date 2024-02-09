Meet The 48-Cylinder 4.2-Litre Kawasaki Headed For Auction

When it comes to motorcycle engines, we are used to hearing about one to six cylinders, but imagine encountering a 48-cylinder motorcycle engine – now that is truly mind-boggling. The Whitelock ‘Tinker Toy’, a one-of-a-kind creation by a man named Simon Whitelock back in 2003, holds the Guinness World Record for the most cylinders in a vehicle engine. In a world of quirky rides, a motorcycle powered by such a colossal engine is beyond anyone's wildest dreams.

The Tinker Toy employs 16 Kawasaki KH250 three-cylinder engines.

At the core of this unique custom creation lies a whopping 48-cylinder, 4,200cc or 4.2-litre engine. Constructed from 16 Kawasaki KH250 three-cylinder engines, it boasts six banks housing eight cylinders each. Surprisingly, Whitelock insists this monstrous machine is road-legal, though the thought of taking it for a spin would be daunting for most.

Starting the mammoth motor requires a diminutive 125cc ‘donkey engine’ sourced from a scooter. Power is supplied by a small car alternator, while a BMW K100 gearbox transmits power to the rear wheel. The front end is handled by Honda Goldwing brakes, callipers, and forks, reinforced to bear the weight of around 600 kg.

It boasts six banks housing eight cylinders each

With its 48 cylinders neatly arranged into six banks, the engine is controlled by a six-way split throttle. Integrating it into a motorcycle frame and ensuring its operation demanded extensive customisation, including a bespoke exhaust system and the front end of a Honda Gold Wing. Moreover, the bike's fuel tank was relocated to the bike's underside, nestled between the cylinder banks, allowing the original tank to be repurposed as a cover for the bike's electronic systems after being stretched and widened.

At the international classic motorcycle show in Stafford on April 21, the Tinker Toy will be auctioned by Bonhams, and buyers will have to shell out somewhere between £40,000–£60,000 (Rs 42–63 lakh) to buy this rather unique Kawasaki.

