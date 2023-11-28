Lamborghini Countach From Wolf Of Wall Street Left Unsold At Auction

The Lamborghini Countach, featured in The Wolf of Wall Street, failed to find a buyer at the Bonhams auction in Abu Dhabi. This particular 25th-anniversary edition of Countach, which crashed multiple times in the movie, received a bid of $1,350,000 (11.25 crore) that the seller chose not to accept. The crashed Countach will be re-auctioned in December.

Leonardo DiCaprio drove this iconic car in the movie.

In the film, Leonardo DiCaprio drove this iconic car, playing the character Jordan Belfort. Two models of the 1989 Countach 25th Anniversary were used in the movie, both painted in the stylish Bianco Polo white. Interestingly, a second Lamborghini served as a backup for the production, while this particular one was wrecked in the movie. The memorable scene in the movie featuring DiCaprio and the Countach showcases the actor driving under the influence, and being arrested as a result.

Lamborghini only made 657 examples of the Countach 25th anniversary.

The Italian supercar marque, Lamborghini, produced only 657 Countach 25th Anniversary models from 1988 to 1990. These cars came equipped with a potent 5.2-litre V12 engine, capable of reaching an impressive speed of 295 kmph and accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.