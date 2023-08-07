  • Home
Lamborghini Countach From Wolf Of Wall Street Coming Up For Auction

The iconic Lamborghini Countach 25th anniversary edition is all set to be auctioned at Sotheby's, New York.
  • Two 1989 Countach 25th Anniversary models were used in the film
  • The movie Starred Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort
  • The Italian supercar marque only made 657 Countach 25th Anniversary editions

The white Lamborghini Countach, in its 25th-anniversary edition, was one of the two Lamborghinis to be featured in the film - The Wolf Of Wall Street - is going under the hammer at Sotheby's in New York. In the film, Leonardo DiCaprio, who starts as Jordan Belfort, plays the role of a stockbroker is seen driving the 25th-anniversary Countach in an iconic scene.

Two of the 1989 Countach 25th Anniversary models were used in the film, both of them painted in a stylish white shade called Bianco Polo. Unfortunately, one of them had a sad end in the movie. But the untouched car is now going up for sale at RM Sotheby's Luxury Week Auction. Reportedly, it is estimated to be worth more than two million dollars.

 

Also Read: Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Sells For Staggering USD 1.35 Million!

 

You might recall a memorable scene in the movie where Leonardo DiCaprio, acting under the influence of alcohol and drugs, interacts with the Lamborghini Countach. The car plays a vital role as Jordan Belfort crawls towards it, opens the door with his foot, and then goes on a wild ride, crashing into parked cars and street signs before getting arrested by the police. Although the Countach had some bumps during filming, the one going up for auction is not the damaged one.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Unveils A One-Off Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica For Its 60th Anniversary

 

The Italian supercar marque Lamborghini only made 657 Countach 25th Anniversary models between 1988 and 1990. These cars were equipped with a powerful 5.2-litre V12 engine that can speed up to an impressive 295 kmph and go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.

