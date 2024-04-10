Lamborghini Huracan STJ Unveiled; Last Lamborghini To Feature A V10 Engine

Lamborghini has unveiled the Huracan STJ (Super Trofeo Jota), the last car to be equipped with the Italian marque’s fabled naturally aspirated V10 engine. The brand has previously confirmed that the Huracan will be replaced later this year by a hybrid sportscar which will likely derive its power from a turbocharged V8 engine mated to one or more electric motors. Based on the Huracan STO, the Huracan STJ features an exclusive aerodynamic package, that further aids in maximising the car’s performance. It has been limited to a mere 10 units, with the brand not revealing the price.

The Huracan STJ is the brand's last car to be powered by the legendary V10 engine

The Huracan STJ can be had in two colour schemes. The first livery features Grigio Telesto (Gray) bodywork while the second one (shown above) predominantly features a Blu Eliadi (Blue) shade. These colours are combined with a Nero Noctis (Black) roof and Rosso Mars (Red) and Bianco Isi (White) details. The interior of the car sports Nero Cosmus (Black) Alcantara seats with leather details and Rosso Alala (Red) stitching. It also features a numbered carbon fibre plate marked “1 of 10”.

As a result of the new aerodynamic package, the revised body kit gets newly added carbon fibre flicks at the corners of the front bumper and has a different angle for its rear wing over the Huracan STO. The car rides on 20-inch rims shod with specially developed Bridgestone Potenza race tyres. On the mechanical front, the car is equipped with a set of four adjustable racing-derived shock absorbers, which replace the standard suspension components.

The Huracan STJ lapped the Nardo Technical Centre a full second faster than the Huracan STO

The naturally aspirated 5.2-litre engine in the Huracan STJ makes 622 bhp and 565 Nm of torque and is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Lamborghini has also stated that during its test run at the Nardo Technical Center, the STJ was able to lap the test track a full second faster than the Huracan STO.