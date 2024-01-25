Lamborghini Huracan Successor Spied Testing; Hints At Hybrid Powertrain

The successor to the Lamborghini Huracan has been spotted testing outside the company's facility in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy. The heavily camouflaged vehicle, retained the wedge-inspired shape of its predecessor though a number of design touches seem to be borrowed from the new Revuelto flagship.



Speaking of the looks, the Huracan successor's design cues look to align with the Revuelto. Visible shared design touches include the slimmer headlamps and high-exit central exhaust. The front bumper houses massive air vents with what looks to be rather unique hexagonal lighting elements in the side vents. The upcoming supercar also looks to be dropping the angled rear deck and louvered windscreen of the Huracan in favour of a flatter deck flanked by two rising buttresses.



The key focus however will be on the powertrain which, like in the Revuelto, is expected to be a hybrid - hinted at by the high voltage stickers on the testmule. While details remain unofficial, rumors suggest a V8 engine with a plug-in hybrid setup could replace the Huracan’s V10 in the next-gen supercar. The powertrain could draw from Lamborghini's experience in developing an electrified V8 engine for its upcoming Le Mans LMP-class entry. Reports suggest that Lamborghini will use an all-new twin-turbo V8 in its upcoming supercar with the engine not being related to the V8 used in the Urus SUV.





Lamborghini has already revealed that all units of the Huracan are now sold out with the model expected to end production by the end of 2024.

