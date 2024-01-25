Lamborghini Huracan Successor Spied Testing; Hints At Hybrid Powertrain
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 25, 2024
The successor to the Lamborghini Huracan has been spotted testing outside the company's facility in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy. The heavily camouflaged vehicle, retained the wedge-inspired shape of its predecessor though a number of design touches seem to be borrowed from the new Revuelto flagship.
Speaking of the looks, the Huracan successor's design cues look to align with the Revuelto. Visible shared design touches include the slimmer headlamps and high-exit central exhaust. The front bumper houses massive air vents with what looks to be rather unique hexagonal lighting elements in the side vents. The upcoming supercar also looks to be dropping the angled rear deck and louvered windscreen of the Huracan in favour of a flatter deck flanked by two rising buttresses.
The key focus however will be on the powertrain which, like in the Revuelto, is expected to be a hybrid - hinted at by the high voltage stickers on the testmule. While details remain unofficial, rumors suggest a V8 engine with a plug-in hybrid setup could replace the Huracan’s V10 in the next-gen supercar. The powertrain could draw from Lamborghini's experience in developing an electrified V8 engine for its upcoming Le Mans LMP-class entry. Reports suggest that Lamborghini will use an all-new twin-turbo V8 in its upcoming supercar with the engine not being related to the V8 used in the Urus SUV.
Lamborghini has already revealed that all units of the Huracan are now sold out with the model expected to end production by the end of 2024.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
-12280 second ago
It has a drag coefficient of 0.25 Cd, just 0.01 Cd higher than the Tesla Model X, which has the lowest drag coefficient of any production SUV
-7605 second ago
The Royal Enfield Hunter 450 is expected to be a naked, lighter roadster based on the new Himalayan, and more affordable too.
-7091 second ago
During the October to December 2023 period, the company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 593 crore, a year-on-year growth of 68 per cent compared to the Rs. 353 crore profit witnessed during the same period in FY2023.
-2525 second ago
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the next model from the brand to undergo crash testing at BNCAP.
1 hour ago
Harley-Davidson revealed the 2024 editions of the Road Glide and the Street Glide bagger motorcycles. Both models get decent for the new model year which include an updated Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine.
1 hour ago
Ahead of its formal launch, the reborn E-Luna is already listed for sale on e-commerce websites.
1 hour ago
On occasion of 25th anniversary of the Custom Vehicles Operations department of Harley-Davidson, the American manufacturer launched two new CVO models of the Pan America 1250 and the Road Glide ST.
2 hours ago
Kia has already registered the name Clavis in India, which hints at the possibility of the SUV coming to India.
2 hours ago
The concept is based on the Vida V1 electric scooter but has two wheels at the front and one at the rear
3 hours ago
Verstappen also mentioned his interest in trying a MotoGP bike, enjoying Super GT races, and testing a Super Formula car.