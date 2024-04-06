Login
Lamborghini Trademarks ‘Temerario’ Name, Could Be Used For Huracan Successor

Lamborghini has trademarked the ‘Temerario’ name, and there’s a strong possibility that it could be used for the Huracan successor.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 6, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Temerario name could be used for the Lamborghini Huracan successor arriving next year
  • The trademarked Temerario name gets a different typeface with the bull horns on the letters
  • The Huracan replacement will get a hybrid powertrain, ditching the naturally aspirated engine

The Lamborghini Huracan is at the end of its lifecycle and the supercar will soon bow to make way for a new hybridised offering, which shall take its place. The Italian marquee brand has been tight-lipped about the Huracan replacement including its name, until now. According to the recently leaked documents, Lamborghini has trademarked the ‘Temerario’ name, and there’s a strong possibility that it could be used for the Huracan successor. 

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan Successor Spied Testing; Hints At Hybrid Powertrain
 

 

The Italian supercar maker submitted a trademark filing with the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for the ‘Temerario’ name, it has been revealed. The trademark filing gets a graphic representation of the name in a familiar typeface as seen on other Lambo models, while the corners of the letters ‘T’ and ‘O’ get the bull horns. 

 

The name ‘Temerario’ translates to daredevil or fearless in English, which would be apt as far as Lamborghini’s naming convention goes for its products. The brand has traditionally used the names of Spanish fighting bulls for its new cars and Temerario may have a connection somewhere there, which we may not know about. 

 

The Lamborghini Temerario, if that’s the name, will ditch the naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 of the Huracan, for a more powerful and regulations-friendly twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The motor is said to have been developed in-house instead of the development costs shared with another Volkswagen umbrella company, which was the case with the 5.2-litre V10 motor (shared with Audi). 

 

Also Read: Streamer IShowSpeed Gets A Lamborghini Huracan With Special Cristiano Ronaldo Livery
 

 

Lamborghini has already begun its transition phase, which kicked off with the Revuelto, and the upcoming Huracan replacement will only take it further. Expect the V8 motor to be paired with two or three axial-flux electric motors like the Revuelto, for additional power on the wheels. The upcoming offering will also be offered with all-wheel drive and is expected to be rich in tech with adaptive systems adjustable on the fly. 
 

More details on the Lamborghini Temerario should be available in the coming months, while a global debut is likely next year. Expect the new offering to take heavy inspiration from the new Revuelto regarding styling. 

 

