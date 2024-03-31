Streamer IShowSpeed Gets A Lamborghini Huracan With Special Cristiano Ronaldo Livery

Popular YouTube streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed has bought his first car, a Lamborghini Huracan. However, it's not the car as much as the livery that has everyone talking. IShowSpeed is a big fan of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his new Huracan gets a special livery to reflect the same.

The American rapper shared images of his Lamborghini Huracan that sports a special livery inspired by the footballer. The car's exterior also features a mural of Ronaldo and is covered in the colours of the Portugal national team.

The Lamborghini Huracan is at the end of its lifecycle and will be the last of the naturally aspirated engines from the manufacturer. Power comes from the 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine tuned for 602 bhp on the Spyder and 632 bhp on the Coupe. Peak torque stands at 560 Nm on the Spyder and 600 Nm on the Coupe.

The Huracan replacement is expected to arrive next year and is expected to get hybrid technology on the same lines as the new Revuelto. Lamborghini also has the Urus hybrid in the works, while its all-electric Lanzador-based EV is expected to come by 2028.



