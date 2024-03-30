Lamborghini Reveals New Logo After 20 Years

Over two decades since its last update, Automobili Lamborghini has introduced its new logo, bringing a more modern iteration of the raging bull. Lamborghini says that the new logo showcases the adaptive nature of the brand’s “visual expression,” better reflecting its “brave, unexpected, and authentic values.” More importantly, the new logo keeps up with the changing landscape of the auto sector and will be easier to replicate on the brand’s digital channels and its future cars.

The new Lamborghini logo gets subtle updates over the current version. The new logo is flatter and simpler as part of a refreshed corporate identity. It gets a new “Lamborghini” typeface, slightly wider than before, while the main logo gets black and white as primary colours. The automaker says the colour scheme allows a minimal yet bold look to the logo, while yellow and gold will be used as accent colours.

Lamborghini has also dropped the shield from the logo on the automaker’s digital touchpoints, such as the website and social media. But the shield will be prominently placed on the cars, the company said. The new logo includes a new set of icons developed in collaboration with Lamborghini Centro Stile.

Lamborghini said its new logo showcases the strategic change in its approach to building cars, with a focus on sustainability and decarbonisation. This complements the brand’s shift outlined by the Direzione Cor Tauri programme, marking a new phase in the company’s positioning.

The new logo is expected to feature on the upcoming supercars from Lamborghini first. The Italian automaker has the Huracan replacement and an electrified SUV in the works, while the new logo will gradually show up on the Revuelto as well as the Huracan. The brand also has the Lanzador concept-based EV in the works as its first-ever all-electric offering. A fourth supercar will arrive by 2028.