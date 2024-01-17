Dubai Police Adds The Lamborghini Urus Performante To Its Fleet
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 17, 2024
- It features police modifications like lights, sirens, armored box, etc.
- Will be used for patrols, public safety, tourist destinations
- It is part of an ongoing collaboration between Lamborghini and Dubai Police
Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini has delivered a unique Urus Performante SUV to Dubai Police. This performance SUV was handed over to the officials during the Dubai Airshow held in November 2023 and has now officially started service on January 15, 2024.
Also Read: CES 2024: Lamborghini Unveils Telemetry X Track Connectivity Concept
Powering the Urus Performante is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor that chruns out 666 bhp! It propels from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 3.3 seconds and accelerates up to its top speed of 306 kmph.
According to Lamborghini, the Urus Performante was modified slightly to meet the needs of the Dubai Police. Beyond the green and white livery and lights and sirens, the vehicle has been fitted with an armoured gun box, communication equipment, and a defibrillator for first aid response.
Dubai Police states that the Lamborghini Urus Performante will be deployed across tourist destinations and busy areas of the emirate. It will serve public safety roles and enhance response capacities.
Also Read: Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spotted Testing At The Nurbugring
This Urus Performante joins Dubai Police fleet initiatives focused on expanding and modernizing vehicles. It also builds on an ongoing collaboration between the luxury automaker and Dubai Police. Last year, Lamborghini presented officials with another Urus SUV model to bolster operations.
The delivery of the unique Urus Performante enables Dubai Police to continue improving emergency services and law enforcement duties. With extreme high-performance capabilities and speciality police upgrades, the vehicle provides optimal functionality for police patrols and rapid response calls across Dubai.
