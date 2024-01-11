CES 2024: Lamborghini Unveils Telemetry X Track Connectivity Concept
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 11, 2024
- The new Telemetry X brings several connectivity features to the future super sports cars
- Telemetry X has been developed in collaboration with Acçenture
- Telemetry X brings Remote Garage feature allowing a remote race track session
Lamborghini is participating in the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, and the Italian marque has showcased its tech innovation in the form of the new Telemetry X concept. The new Lamborghini Telemetry X is a track connectivity concept that will make it to the future super sports cars of the automaker.
Also Read: Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid Supercar Launched; Priced At Rs 8.89 Crore
Lamborghini first dabbled in the connectivity system with the Huracan STO in 2020, its first super sports car that came equipped with a telemetry system that can be used via the Unica app. The new Telemetry X concept has been developed in collaboration with tech giant Accenture and anticipates a future immersive track driving experience based on the collaboration between Real Time Remote Garage (remote coaching), Biometric Data System, and Digital Co-Pilot.
Speaking about the new concept, Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said, Innovation is at the core of our DNA, as we have recently demonstrated with the Revuelto[1], a super sports car that is groundbreaking in every way, and the Lanzador fully-electric concept car. In the near future, our supercars will increasingly offer not just thrills but truly immersive driving experiences. Telemetry X is a perfect preview of the connected services our customers will be able to experience in the coming years.”
“Telemetry X is a clear demonstration of how experience gained in motorsport can find applications for road-going super sports cars, with the aim of maximising our customers’ experience on the track as well,” said Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer.
The Telemetry X concept was developed with the Lamborghini Revuelto as the testbed. The Remote Garage feature is a web app that enables drivers to have real-time video recordings on the track while the data can be monitored live by a coach from anywhere in the world. This brings a more personal learning experience for the driver globally, with the coach able to give feedback not only after but also during the track session.
Also Read: Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spotted Testing At The Nurbugring
The Remote Garage feature will use 5G connectivity to provide an even more engaging track experience. The Telemetry X also gets the Biometric Data System, which captures more details about the driver including the heart rate and stress level, in a bid to closely refine the driver training experience.
Both systems will work in tandem with the Digital Co-Pilot. The proactive voice assistant compares biometric and vehicle data to provide feedback when driving on the track. This will help improve lap times and provide useful pointers to improve racing lines and braking points. The Telemetry X will also show information on the car's performance on the track. Lamborghini has not confirmed when Telemetry X will enter its sales program, but we expect the same in a few years from now.
