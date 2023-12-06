Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid Supercar Launched; Priced At Rs 8.89 Crore
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 6, 2023
Highlights
- The Lamborghini Revuelto is priced at Rs 8.89 crore.
- Can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds and have a top speed of 350 kmph.
- Powered by a 6.5 litre V12 engine mated to three electric motors.
Lamborghini has launched its hybrid supercar, the Revuelto in India at a price tag of Rs 8.89 crore (ex-showroom). First unveiled in March 2023, the Revuelto is the Aventador’s successor and the brand's first series production V12 hybrid supercar. The engine is mated to three electric motors, and offers more performance, enabling the car to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds and have a top speed of over 350 kmph.
Also Read: First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India
The powertrain enables the car to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds
Visually, the Revuelto sports a very striking design with sharp, edgy- looking body panels. A few design elements such as the Y-shaped LED light elements and centrally mounted rear exhausts have been borrowed from limited-run cars like the Sian. The car’s interior gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.4-inch touchscreen central infotainment display as standard. However, customers can also opt to have a 9.1-inch touchscreen display fitted on the passenger’s side dashboard. The Revuelto is also equipped with ADAS and gets features like adaptive cruise control, active lane departure warning, and lane change warning.
Also Read: Lamborghini’s 1001 BHP Revuelto Supercar Is Sold Out Till 2026
Customers can opt to have a passenger-side touchscreen display, apart from the other displays inside
On the powertrain front, the Revuelto’s 6.5 litre V12 engine is an all-new unit and not carried over from the Aventador. The mill has been rotated 180 degrees in the engine compartment and is now paired with a new transverse-mounted 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox sending power to the rear wheels. The erstwhile transmission tunnel meanwhile houses the battery pack for the plug-in hybrid powertrain. A pair of electric motors sit on the front axle while a third is integrated into the gearbox to drive the rear wheels. The setup gives the car a cumulative output of 1001 bhp.
