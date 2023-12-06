Login

Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid Supercar Launched; Priced At Rs 8.89 Crore

The Revuelto is powered by a 6.5 litre V12 engine mated to three electric motors that churn out a combined 1001 bhp
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 6, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • The Lamborghini Revuelto is priced at Rs 8.89 crore.
  • Can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds and have a top speed of 350 kmph.
  • Powered by a 6.5 litre V12 engine mated to three electric motors.

Lamborghini has launched its hybrid supercar, the Revuelto in India at a price tag of Rs 8.89 crore (ex-showroom). First unveiled in March 2023, the Revuelto is the Aventador’s successor and the brand's first series production V12 hybrid supercar. The engine is mated to three electric motors, and offers more performance, enabling the car to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds and have a top speed of over 350 kmph. 

 

Also Read: First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India

The powertrain enables the car to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds 

 

Visually, the Revuelto sports a very striking design with sharp, edgy- looking body panels. A few design elements such as the Y-shaped LED light elements and centrally mounted rear exhausts have been borrowed from limited-run cars like the Sian. The car’s interior gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.4-inch touchscreen central infotainment display as standard. However, customers can also opt to have a 9.1-inch touchscreen display fitted on the passenger’s side dashboard. The Revuelto is also equipped with ADAS and gets features like adaptive cruise control, active lane departure warning, and lane change warning.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini’s 1001 BHP Revuelto Supercar Is Sold Out Till 2026

Customers can opt to have a passenger-side touchscreen display, apart from the other displays inside

 

On the powertrain front, the Revuelto’s 6.5 litre V12 engine is an all-new unit and not carried over from the Aventador. The mill has been rotated 180 degrees in the engine compartment and is now paired with a new transverse-mounted 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox sending power to the rear wheels. The erstwhile transmission tunnel meanwhile houses the battery pack for the plug-in hybrid powertrain. A pair of electric motors sit on the front axle while a third is integrated into the gearbox to drive the rear wheels. The setup gives the car a cumulative output of 1001 bhp. 

# Lamborghini# Lamborghini V12# Lamborghini Revuelto# V12-hybrid car# supercar# hybrid cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

