Latest News
Hybrid Cars May Receive EV-Level Incentives Under Delhi's New Draft Policy New Mercedes-Benz CLA LWB Debuts At Auto Shanghai 2025; Gets A 75 mm Longer WheelbaseMatter Aera Electric Motorcycle To Go On Sale In Delhi, Mumbai And 6 Other Cities By June 2025Oben Rorr EZ Now Available With Eight-Year Extended Battery WarrantySkoda Reveals Electric Motorcycle: Meet The Slavia B Cafe Racer Design Study
New Cars
New Bikes
Used Cars
Sell CarAwards 2025

Hybrid Cars May Receive EV-Level Incentives Under Delhi's New Draft Policy

Hybrid cars with prices going up to Rs 20 lakh could be exempted from road tax and registration fees in Delhi.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on April 24, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Existing EV policy has no provisions for Hybrid cars
  • EV Policy 2.0 to provide benefits to strong/plug-in hybrid cars only
  • Maruti, Toyota and Honda are the only brands to offer strong hybrid cars

The new draft of Delhi's Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 has created quite a buzz on the internet and in the automotive industry for what it proposes. And the latest information suggests the government will offer hybrid vehicles the same incentives currently granted to fully electric vehicles. Under the proposed policy, road tax and registration fees would be waived for electric vehicles and hybrid models priced up to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Delhi-NCR region. However, these benefits are limited to strong hybrids and plug-in hybrids, mild hybrids would not qualify for the incentives. 

 

Also Read: No Fuel For 15-Year-Old Vehicles In Delhi From April 1: Environment Minister

 

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 0870f37209

 

To allow for broader consultation and to address concerns about the policy’s execution, the Delhi government previously decided to extend the current EV policy by three more months. The policy, which is under review and has been shared with vehicle manufacturers, was also a key topic during a recent Delhi Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. 

 

Also Read: JSW To Set Up EV And Battery Manufacturing Plants In Maharashtra; Signs MoU With State Government

  

Grand Vitara Image 4

The inclusion of hybrid vehicles in the policy could raise concerns among some automakers that have heavily invested in electric vehicle development, including Tata Motors, Mahindra, Kia, and Hyundai. Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and Honda currently offer strong hybrid vehicles in the Indian market.  

  

The decision to execute the policy could very well influence other states to adopt the same. In fact, Uttar Pradesh set a precedent in July 2024 by becoming the first state to waive road tax and registration fees for hybrid vehicles. 

