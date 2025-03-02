No Fuel For 15-Year-Old Vehicles In Delhi From April 1: Environment Minister

The Delhi government is all set to pass a law to prevent vehicles older than 15 years from refuelling at fuel stations. The announcement, which Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa made, will be effective from April 1 onwards, hindering owners of older cars from running their vehicles. Stating the obvious, the rule is being introduced to curb the alarming levels of air pollution that have affected the city in recent years.

To enforce the rule, the government stated that it will deploy specialised gadgets at fuel stations, which can recognise vehicles older than 15 years. Additionally, the government plans to set up a task force to identify non-compliant vehicles. It was also stated that all heavy vehicles entering the city will now be inspected to see if they meet the environmental requirements. 90 per cent of all CNG buses in Delhi will be replaced by electric buses by the end of the year.

As it stands, there are over 1 lakh end-of-life vehicles operating within Delhi’s limits. The Delhi government has, a number of times, banned BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers from operating in the National Capital Territory (NCT) under the GRAP 3 and GRAP 2 restrictions. The recent reports, however, stated that the city had relaxed its pollution requirements after a dip in AQI levels, and will now only impose GRAP 1 restrictions.







