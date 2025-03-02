No Fuel For 15-Year-Old Vehicles In Delhi From April 1: Environment Minister

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Auto Sales February 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Toyota Sales Witness Growth; Hyundai, Tata Register DipNo Fuel For 15-Year-Old Vehicles In Delhi From April 1: Environment MinisterMahindra Pips Hyundai To Second Spot In Passenger Vehicle Sales In February 2025Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R Bookings Open March 20Mahindra Eyes Expanding Local Assembly Operations In South Africa
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Mercedes-Benz E450 Review | Does The Six-Cylinder Make It A Driver's Car?Kia Syros Variants Explained: Petrol, Diesel, Manual, Automatic | Which Is The Right TrimVolkswagen Virtus 3 Reasons Review | A Case Of Heart Over Head? | Pros And Cons
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo New XC90Volvo ES90 ElectricMercedes-Maybach SL 680Mercedes-Benz CLA EVKia EV5
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65Royal Enfield Classic 650Indian Roadmaster ClassicSuzuki e-Burgman
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

No Fuel For 15-Year-Old Vehicles In Delhi From April 1: Environment Minister

The rule is being introduced to curb the alarming levels of air pollution that have affected the city in recent years
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Vehicles older than 15 years old can no longer be fueled up at stations in Delhi.
  • Rule to be effective from April 1 onwards.
  • Specialised gadgets to be deployed at stations to detect said vehicles.

The Delhi government is all set to pass a law to prevent vehicles older than 15 years from refuelling at fuel stations. The announcement, which Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa made, will be effective from April 1 onwards, hindering owners of older cars from running their vehicles. Stating the obvious, the rule is being introduced to curb the alarming levels of air pollution that have affected the city in recent years. 

 

Also ReadIndia Legalises Imports Of Vintage Cars Older Than 50 Years
 

To enforce the rule, the government stated that it will deploy specialised gadgets at fuel stations, which can recognise vehicles older than 15 years. Additionally, the government plans to set up a task force to identify non-compliant vehicles. It was also stated that all heavy vehicles entering the city will now be inspected to see if they meet the environmental requirements. 90 per cent of all CNG buses in Delhi will be replaced by electric buses by the end of the year.

 

Also ReadElectric Cars, SUVs Set To Become More Expensive In Kerala With Increase In Road Tax
 
As it stands, there are over 1 lakh end-of-life vehicles operating within Delhi’s limits. The Delhi government has, a number of times, banned BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers from operating in the National Capital Territory (NCT) under the GRAP 3 and GRAP 2 restrictions. The recent reports, however, stated that the city had relaxed its pollution requirements after a dip in AQI levels, and will now only impose GRAP 1 restrictions. 




 

# Delhi Air Pollution# Delhi vehicles# Delhi pollution# Delhi diesel vehicle ban# Delhi 15 year Petrol Car# Delhi fuel ban on 15 year vehicles# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Delhi government banned BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles as the Air Quality Index peaked at 458, implementing GRAP Stage-III with a Rs 20,000 fine for violators
    Delhi Government Implements Ban On BS-III Petrol and BS-IV Diesel Vehicles Amid AQI Surge
  • BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel four-wheelers were banned from plying on Delhi-NCR roads on December 22, 2023, owing to poor air quality.
    Government Revokes Ban On BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Vehicles In Delhi-NCR As AQI Improves
  • The order by the Delhi Transport Department was issued on December 22 and will stay in force “till further orders”.
    Delhi Government Bans BS3 Petrol, BS4 Diesel Cars From Plying As AQI Climbs Over 400
  • The Government counsel said that the drafting of the policy is in its final stages and that it will be passed soon
    Delhi Government To Implement New Policies For Seized End-Of-Life Vehicles
  • The state government is considering prohibiting non-Delhi registered cabs from operating in or entering the national capital.
    Delhi Government Considers Ban On Plying Of Non-Delhi Registered App-Based Taxis

Latest News

  • February 2025 saw Mahindra become the second highest-selling passenger vehicle company in India, beating Hyundai India
    Auto Sales February 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Toyota Sales Witness Growth; Hyundai, Tata Register Dip
  • The rule is being introduced to curb the alarming levels of air pollution that have affected the city in recent years
    No Fuel For 15-Year-Old Vehicles In Delhi From April 1: Environment Minister
  • Hyundai saw domestic sales slide 5 per cent year-on-year while Mahindra reported a 19 per cent sales growth in February 2025.
    Mahindra Pips Hyundai To Second Spot In Passenger Vehicle Sales In February 2025
  • Bookings for both bikes will be opened almost two months after the official price announcement at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.
    Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R Bookings Open March 20
  • The carmaker has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation to explore opening a second local assembly facility in the country.
    Mahindra Eyes Expanding Local Assembly Operations In South Africa
  • The safety updates to the K10 bring with it a second price hike for the entry hatchback of up to Rs 16,000.
    Maruti Alto K10 Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Start From Rs 4.23 Lakh
  • The Aston Martin Vanquish is the company’s V12-powered grand tourer, the annual production of which is limited to 1000 units globally
    Aston Martin Vanquish India Launch On March 22
  • The XMax scooter is a test prototype powered by an internal combustion engine and an electric motor.
    Yamaha XMax Hybrid Scooter Concept Unveiled
  • Expected to debut in the second half of 2025, the latest iteration of the Carens will be sold in both- ICE and EV guises
    2025 Kia Carens Facelift Spied On Test; Expected To Be Available In ICE And EV Forms
  • The 2025 model year 3 Series receives minor updates and for now will be available only in petrol 330Li spec.
    2025 BMW 3 Series LWB Launched in India; Priced At Rs 62.60 Lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • No Fuel For 15-Year-Old Vehicles In Delhi From April 1: Environment Minister
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved