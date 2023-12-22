Login

Delhi Government To Implement New Policies For Seized End-Of-Life Vehicles

The Government counsel said that the drafting of the policy is in its final stages and that it will be passed soon
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 22, 2023

  • The Delhi Government will implement policies for the release of seized end-of-life vehicles.
  • Justice Singh urged the counsel to file the status of the policy within four weeks.
  • The policy was proposed after a citizen filed a petition over his 15-year-old petrol car.

The Delhi State Government confirmed that it is drafting policies for the release of seized end-of-life vehicles. When questioned by the High Court, it said that it is in the final stages of formulating the policies that will be implemented soon. 

 

The authorities had earlier banned the usage of petrol and diesel vehicles over 15 years and 10 years old, in response to the alarming levels of pollution in the city. It was observed that courts were flooded with petitions from citizens who promised not to make use of the said vehicles within the city’s premises anymore and to move them out of the city within two weeks of release.

 

During the hearing, Justice Jasmeet Singh said, “Every day we are flooded with such cases. This is troublesome. Don’t harass the citizens. I have about five such petitions every day on scrapping and non-release of seized vehicles. Nobody is doubting your fight to control pollution but at the same time, a citizen can’t be harassed.”

 

Justice Singh urged the counsel to file the status of the policy within four weeks. The policy was proposed after a citizen filed a petition over his 15-year-old petrol car, which he referred to as “Family heritage”.

 

Source: PTI

