Delhi Government To Implement New Policies For Seized End-Of-Life Vehicles
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 22, 2023
- The Delhi Government will implement policies for the release of seized end-of-life vehicles.
- Justice Singh urged the counsel to file the status of the policy within four weeks.
- The policy was proposed after a citizen filed a petition over his 15-year-old petrol car.
The Delhi State Government confirmed that it is drafting policies for the release of seized end-of-life vehicles. When questioned by the High Court, it said that it is in the final stages of formulating the policies that will be implemented soon.
The authorities had earlier banned the usage of petrol and diesel vehicles over 15 years and 10 years old, in response to the alarming levels of pollution in the city. It was observed that courts were flooded with petitions from citizens who promised not to make use of the said vehicles within the city’s premises anymore and to move them out of the city within two weeks of release.
Also Read: Delhi Government Considers Ban On Plying Of Non-Delhi Registered App-Based Taxis
During the hearing, Justice Jasmeet Singh said, “Every day we are flooded with such cases. This is troublesome. Don’t harass the citizens. I have about five such petitions every day on scrapping and non-release of seized vehicles. Nobody is doubting your fight to control pollution but at the same time, a citizen can’t be harassed.”
Also Read: Delhi Government To Implement Odd-Even Scheme From November 13, 2023
Justice Singh urged the counsel to file the status of the policy within four weeks. The policy was proposed after a citizen filed a petition over his 15-year-old petrol car, which he referred to as “Family heritage”.
Source: PTI
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 51,700 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 34,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 45,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 61,396 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 58,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 20,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 60,923 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 57,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 45,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 57,057 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18473 second ago
The Creta facelift is set to debut on January 16, 2024, and will feature significant changes on the outside, ADAS and more
-18189 second ago
The new system will aid in reducing congestion on major highways across the country by removing the need for physical toll plazas.
-10663 second ago
Hyundai envisions that hydrogen-powered and software-driven transformations will aid making the environment more sustainable for the future
-1548 second ago
The marker lights will help with easier identification of vehicles using automated driving functions by other road users.
42 minutes ago
The Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed is powered by a 6.0-litre W12 turbocharged engine, generating 626 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque
1 hour ago
The collaboration is primarily focused on effective EV battery recycling and the reuse of Lithium-ion batteries.
16 hours ago
2023 was a fabulous year for motorcycle enthusiasts, with quite a few interesting two-wheelers being launched in the Indian market. Here are the top 10 new motorcycle launches in 2023.
18 hours ago
Tata plans to open 2 or more EV-only dealerships across multiple cities over the next 18 months
19 hours ago
The Tiago EV is powered by a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack and is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 12.04 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
20 hours ago
Honda Car India will expand parking spaces and has partnered with more dealerships for a quick turnaround time on repairs. It’s also offering discounted roadside assistance
1 month ago
The scheme will initially be implemented till November 20 though it could be extended.
1 month ago
Owing to alarming AQI levels of Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has urged the Centre to only allow CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles in Delhi NCR.
1 month ago
The notice stated that anyone refusing to comply with this norm will be fined Rs 20,000.
10 months ago
This will lead to a large loss in revenue for companies like Ola, Rapido and Uber who provide bike taxi services.
1 year ago
Delhi Government has imposed a ban on plying of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles in the city until December 9 and violating the orders will attract a fine of Rs. 20,000.