JBM Supplies 300 Ecolife Electric Buses To New Delhi
JBM has supplied a further 300 Ecolife electric buses to New Delhi with the units pressed into service earlier in the week. The latest addition takes the number of JBM electric busses plying in the National Capital to 500. The new JBM buses were flagged off on February 14, 2024 in the presence of Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Minister for Transport & Environment Kailash Gahlot.
The national capital inducted 350 new electric buses on Feb 14 with the Delhi Transport Department saying that 22 per cent of public transport buses in the national capital were now electric. As per the government body, Delhi now has 1,650 electric buses in its public transport network making it the largest EV bus operator in the country.
To support the electric bus fleet, JBM has set up a 30MW charging infrastructure with over 110 high-capacity DC fast chargers across five bus depots in Rohini, Rajghat, and Burari. The charging infrastructure employs JBM Ecofuel EV Charging Technology platform, featuring Megawatt charging solutions. This initiative is positioned as a step towards green and sustainable transportation in alignment with global efforts against climate change.
JBM's ECOLIFE electric buses, operational in the National Capital for over two years, are equipped with fast-charging lithium-ion batteries. The buses include features like Real-Time Passenger Information System (PIS), Panic Buttons, Automatic Bus Vehicle Location System, CCTV cameras, and public address systems.
The Real-Time Passenger Information System keeps passengers informed about bus locations, while safety features like CCTV cameras ensure continuous surveillance.
Passengers can use stop request buttons to signal upcoming stops. Additionally, the buses incorporate utility features such as Vehicle Health Monitoring System and Fire Detection & Suppression System, along with an ergonomically designed dashboard for driver focus and safety.
