Delhi Transport Department Bans BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Powered Vehicles Until Further Notice

The notice stated that anyone refusing to comply with this norm will be fined Rs 20,000.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

03-Nov-23 03:25 PM IST

  • All BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel-powered vehicles, banned until further notice in Delhi.
  • Emergency service and government vehicles with said specification will be allowed to operate.
  • Decision influenced by Delhi’s alarmingly high pollution levels.

The Delhi Transport Department released a notice on Thursday, effectively banning all BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel-powered vehicles, apart from emergency service and government vehicles from operating within the premises of the city till further notice. The decision was prompted by Delhi’s concerningly high pollution levels with some areas reporting an AQI (air quality index) of 835. Aside from this, the order by the government also stated that anyone refusing to comply with this norm would be fined Rs 20,000.

 

Also Read: Delhi Wrestles With 'Hazardous' Air Pollution, Primary Schools Shut

Dated 02-11-2023, the notice read “As per directions as provided under Stage III of the revised GRAP and under Section 115 of Motor Vehicle Act. 1988, it is hereby ordered that there shall be restrictions to ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel L.MVS (4 Wheelers) in NCT of Delhi, with immediate effect till further orders.  (Except for vehicles deployed in Emergency Services, Police vehicles & Govt. vehicles used for Enforcement). If any BS-III Petrol and BS-IV Diesel LMV (4-wheeler) found plying on roads will be prosecuted under Section 194(1) of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, which provides a fine of Rs 20,000”.

 

Also Read: BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Vehicles Temporarily Banned In Delhi; Violation Will Attract Heavy Fine

 

The Delhi government has previously taken many steps to reduce the city’s AQI levels. Last year, in December 2022, the Government imposed a temporary ban on the plying of Bharat Stage BS3 or older petrol vehicles and BS4 or older diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR, in December 2022. Similarly, in November 2022, The central government's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) also banned the operation of diesel-powered light motor vehicles (LMV) including cars, SUVs and commercial vehicles, as part of anti-pollution measures under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). 

# Delhi# Delhi Government# BS3 vehicles# BS4 vehicles# Delhi pollution
