BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Vehicles Temporarily Banned In Delhi; Violation Will Attracts Heavy Fine

In a bid to curb rising air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government has imposed a temporary ban on plying of Bharat Stage (BS) 3 or older petrol vehicles and BS4 or older diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR till December 09, 2022. The order states that vehicles not conforming to the latest emission norms will not be allowed to ply on Delhi's roads. Any vehicle found violating the orders will attract a fine of Rs. 20,000. That said, vehicles on government duty or providing emergency services will be exempted from this order.

In previous years, Delhi government experimented with emergency measures like the odd-even scheme and banning sales of diesel vehicles during winter season to curb air pollution. It is usually the period the state and neighbouring regions experience poor to severe deterioration in air quality primarily due to stubble burning in surrounding states like Punjab and Haryana. The steep rise in pollution prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management to trigger emergency measures under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), leading to the ban on all private construction activity as well.

As mentioned, petrol four-wheelers complying with BS3 emission standards and diesel vehicles complying with BS4 standards are banned till December 9. They are likely to be allowed to ply in the state once the commission lifts Stage 3 restrictions. Delhi government had lifted the ban on Bharat Stage (BS) 3 petrol cars and Bharat Stage 4 diesel cars on November 14 this year.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated to the "severe" category on Sunday. Though, the AQI showed an improvement on Monday, making to the "very poor" category with a reading of 347 at 4pm which is an improvement of 60 points from Sunday's 407.