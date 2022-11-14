Delhi Government Lifts Ban On Plying Of BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Vehicles

Delhi government has lifted the ban on Bharat Stage (BS) 3 petrol cars and Bharat Stage 4 diesel cars. According to a PTI report, the curb imposed on plying of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars in the state amid the depleting air quality scare was lifted on Sunday. That said, officials from the government said that the government will conduct a meeting on Monday to take a final call on the possibility of further imposing the ban in the national capital.

"The restrictions were in place till November 13 and they have not been extended yet. The AQI (air quality index) has been stable in the last four days in the city. There is a meeting tomorrow to discuss what needs to be done," the official told PTI.

During a review meeting last week, the Delhi government's transport department had decided that the curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should remain in place for the next few days instead of a knee-jerk reaction. "BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi will remain banned under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan," Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said on Monday.

In an order on Monday, the transport department had said that owners of vehicles found plying in violation of the rule would be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act and could be fined Rs. 20,000 for the same. Vehicles deployed for emergency services and government and election-related work do not come under the ban purview.