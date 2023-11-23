New Jersey To Ban The Sale Of New ICE Models By 2035
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on November 23, 2023
Highlights
- 43 per cent of a manufacturer's annual production volume in 2027 must be ZEVs.
- Transportation contributes 37 per cent of climate pollution in New Jersey.
- New Jersey now stands as the ninth state to ban future ICE car sales.
New Jersey has announced its intention to prohibit the sale of new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2035 as part of the Advanced Clean Cars II rule. This legislation aligns with a national trend as a growing number of states push for increased adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), culminating in a requirement for 100 per cent ZEVs in vehicle sales by 2035.
Transportation contributes to 37 per cent of climate pollution in New Jersey, making the push for ZEVs significant. The legislation mandates that 43 per cent of a manufacturer's annual production volume in 2027 must be ZEVs, escalating annually to reach 100 per cent by 2035.
Also Read: UK Pushes Combustion Engine Ban To 2035
Governor Phil Murphy's office emphasises that the rule, effective from 2027, aims to facilitate a smooth transition for the auto industry while promoting the development of charging infrastructure and a cleaner electrical grid. Importantly, it does not mandate consumers to purchase electric vehicles (EVs) or prohibit the use of ICE cars. Instead, it sets clear targets for vehicle manufacturers, encouraging investments crucial for the widespread deployment of ZEVs.
Although the announcement does not explicitly mention charging infrastructure investment, the governor's office highlights its ongoing commitment to installing charging stations across the state. New Jersey now stands as the ninth state, alongside California, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington, to put an imminent ban on ICE car sales.
