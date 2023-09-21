UK Pushes Combustion Engine Ban To 2035
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
21-Sep-23 02:08 PM IST
Highlights
- Originally planned to take effect in 2030
- Rishi Sunak has confirmed the ICE ban has been deferred until the year 2035
- Existing ICE cars would be allowed to be sold on the second-hand market after 2035
The United Kingdom has announced a change in its policy regarding the ban on the sale of new internal combustion engine-powered cars. Originally planned to come into effect in 2030, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has now confirmed the ICE ban has been deferred until 2035.
Sunak pointed out this decision aligns the UK with other countries such as the European Union and Canada, which have also set a 2035 target for similar bans. Moreover, the ban only applied to new cars, and Sunak clarified that existing petrol- and diesel-engine cars would still be allowed to be sold on the second-hand market after 2035.
In his announcement, Sunak stated that "we're working hard to make the UK a world leader" in electric vehicles, citing that "we've already attracted billions of new investments. I expect by 2030 the vast majority of cars sold will be electric because the costs are reducing, the range is improving, and the charging infrastructure is growing.”
Sunak stressed the importance of allowing more time for the development of improved grid connections and introduced coordinated measures aimed at enhancing the UK's energy distribution capabilities. Additionally, the government's strategy includes incentives for homeowners to improve the energy efficiency of their properties.
He further added, “I also think, at least for now, it should be you who makes that choice, not the government forcing you to do it. Because the upfront cost is high. We have a further to go to get the charging infrastructure in place. So, to give us more time to prepare we are going to ease the transition to electric vehicles. You'll still be able to buy a combustion-engine vehicle until 2035."
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
You might be interested in
Latest News
Related Articles
-13459 second ago
The leaked documents reveal that the motorcycle will get a 451.65 cc engine that will develop peak power at 8000 rpm
-10048 second ago
Visa issues had disrupted the lead up to the inaugural MotoGP Indian Grand Prix, affecting many teams and riders, including superstar Marc Marquez.
-8744 second ago
The agreement strengthened the VWs existing portfolio, which spans from mass-market Volkswagens to the high-end hypercars offered by Bugatti and Rimac
-7684 second ago
Audi says that the 2024 model year EVs get an optimized battery cell chemistry for faster charging and a new more efficient and powerful electric motor.
-3086 second ago
This extension was announced through a notification, dated September 12, 2023.
6 minutes ago
The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the change in policy, which was planned to go into effect in 2030.
1 hour ago
The event is scheduled to take place on October 1st, 2023, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.
2 hours ago
The Electric One Make Championship will debut at the fourth round of the Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship and will feature 8 riders.
2 hours ago
Sharing its 648 cc parallel-twin engine with the Super Meteor 650 cruiser, the Shotgun 650 could well be the most expensive Royal Enfield offering to date.
3 hours ago
This limited-edition series of the McLaren GT comprises four unique models exclusive to the UK market
1 year ago
The European Union said it was "deeply concerned" about proposed tax credits for purchases of electric vehicles in the United States because they would be biased against foreign producers and may breach World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.
1 year ago
The European Union said it was "deeply concerned" about proposed tax credits for purchases of electric vehicles in the United States because they would be biased against foreign producers and may breach World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.
1 year ago
Boris Johnson, the UK PM, during his trade visit to India, said that Switch is an example of a business that is strengthening bilateral trade between the UK and India. The company will invest GBP 300 million across the UK and India, to develop electric buses and LCVs.
2 years ago
A YouGov poll conducted on behalf of environmental campaigners shows, of 10,050 survey respondents, 63% said they supported the idea that after 2030, only emission-free cars should be sold in Europe.
3 years ago
Britain said on Tuesday it would complete a plan next year to achieve net zero emissions from all forms of transport, as climate change activists targeted the transport ministry.