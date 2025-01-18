Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 8 Electric SUV Makes Its India Debut

Vietnam’s largest carmaker VinFast has come to India with a slew of electric vehicles at the ongoing Auto Expo 2025, a part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. At the motor show, VinFast debuted its all-electric mid-size crossover SUV, alongside other models like the VF 7 and VF 9 electric SUVs.

The VF 8, a midsize crossover SUV, is slightly over 4.7 meters long and also comes in Eco and Plus variants. It is powered by an 87.7 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 412 km per charge. Like the VF 9, the VF 8 has dual motors with AWD, producing 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque in the Eco variant and 620 Nm in the Plus variant. The VF 8 also accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds.

Visually, the VF 8 gets the quintessential VinFast styling with bold character lines, sweeping design and of course the sloping roofline. The sharp face houses a set of all LED headlights with LED DRLs, and a muscular bumper with a larger air dam and intakes on either side. The alloys look bold and stylish and you get some underbody cladding as well. The rear design feels a bit polarising but you do get a connected look with the LED taillights and the VinFast logo at the centre.

Its feature set includes a 15.6-inch infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multiple charging ports, and a safety kit with 11 airbags, ADAS, and TPMS. The top-spec VF 8 rides on 20-inch alloy wheels.

In recent years, VinFast has gained tremendous popularity in the global markets, and the company established a foothold in India in February 2024 by commencing the construction of a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.