Government Revokes Ban On BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Vehicles In Delhi-NCR As AQI Improves

BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel four-wheelers were banned from plying on Delhi-NCR roads on December 22, 2023, owing to poor air quality.
By Yash Sunil

1 mins read

Published on January 2, 2024

Story
  • Ban on BS3 and BS4 vehicles lifted in Delhi-NCR region
  • CAQM had placed these restrictions owing to the decreasing AQI in the capital
  • Stage-I and Stage-II restrictions of GARP are still invoked

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday revoked the ban on construction activities and the plying of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel four-wheelers in the National Capital Region (NCR). CAQM had placed restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GARP-III) to tackle the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region owing to the prevention of pollutants in the air. 

 

Also Read: Delhi Government Bans BS3 Petrol, BS4 Diesel Cars From Plying As AQI Climbs Over 400

 

As per an official statement issued by CAQM, the forecast does not indicate any further deterioration, and there is a likelihood of the AQI improving while remaining in the very poor/poor category in the next few days. The commission has asked agencies to keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage I and II of GRAP in order to obviate the implementation of Stage III of GRAP.

Owing to meteorological factors and slow-moving winds, regions of Delhi-NCR suffered from extremely poor AQI levels 

 

“AQI of Delhi has been progressively improving and has been recorded as 346 at 4 pm, which is about 55 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage-III actions (Delhi AQI 401-450), and there is a likelihood of sustaining the improvement in AQI. The forecast by IMD/ IITM also does not indicate any deterioration further and there is a likelihood of the AQI improving while remaining in Very Poor/Poor category in next few days,” the order issued by the commission said.

 

Also Read: Video Verification Now Mandatory For Car/Bike PUC Certification

 

The Delhi government had previously lifted the ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel in the national capital in late November 2023 following improvements in the AQI in the national capital region. Delhi in November 2023, had undertaken up to GRAP 4 measures as the national capital had witnessed its lowest levels of air quality this year.

