Government Revokes Ban On BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Vehicles In Delhi-NCR As AQI Improves
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
Published on January 2, 2024
- Ban on BS3 and BS4 vehicles lifted in Delhi-NCR region
- CAQM had placed these restrictions owing to the decreasing AQI in the capital
- Stage-I and Stage-II restrictions of GARP are still invoked
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday revoked the ban on construction activities and the plying of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel four-wheelers in the National Capital Region (NCR). CAQM had placed restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GARP-III) to tackle the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region owing to the prevention of pollutants in the air.
Also Read: Delhi Government Bans BS3 Petrol, BS4 Diesel Cars From Plying As AQI Climbs Over 400
As per an official statement issued by CAQM, the forecast does not indicate any further deterioration, and there is a likelihood of the AQI improving while remaining in the very poor/poor category in the next few days. The commission has asked agencies to keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage I and II of GRAP in order to obviate the implementation of Stage III of GRAP.
Owing to meteorological factors and slow-moving winds, regions of Delhi-NCR suffered from extremely poor AQI levels
“AQI of Delhi has been progressively improving and has been recorded as 346 at 4 pm, which is about 55 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage-III actions (Delhi AQI 401-450), and there is a likelihood of sustaining the improvement in AQI. The forecast by IMD/ IITM also does not indicate any deterioration further and there is a likelihood of the AQI improving while remaining in Very Poor/Poor category in next few days,” the order issued by the commission said.
Also Read: Video Verification Now Mandatory For Car/Bike PUC Certification
The Delhi government had previously lifted the ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel in the national capital in late November 2023 following improvements in the AQI in the national capital region. Delhi in November 2023, had undertaken up to GRAP 4 measures as the national capital had witnessed its lowest levels of air quality this year.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-14718 second ago
EV sales grew by 21 per cent in Q3 FY24, up from 12,596 units in 2022 to 15,232 units
-12586 second ago
Lee has 30 years of experience in the automotive sector and has held leadership positions previously.
-8661 second ago
The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is all set to be launched in India on January 16, and ahead of its launch, the company has now opened bookings for the compact SUV. Customers can book the new Creta for a token of Rs. 25,000.
-7984 second ago
The new motorcycle from Hero is set for launch on January 22 and is likely to be available for curated ride experience from February 15-16 onwards
-6323 second ago
TVS Motor Company sold a total of 301,898 units in December 2023, which is 25 per cent more than 242,012 units sold in December last year.
-3158 second ago
The brand reported a month-over-month decline of 21 per cent in its cumulative sales.
-3034 second ago
Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the new Himalayan by up to Rs. 16,000, from January 1, 2024.
-2898 second ago
Skoda’s long-running sedan, the Octavia, is all set to get a generation upgrade next month.
16 minutes ago
Volumes grew by over 50 per cent for Maruti Suzuki’s premium vehicle retail chain over 2022.
47 minutes ago
The brand exported 3,749 units, showing a growth of 170 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.
9 days ago
The order by the Delhi Transport Department was issued on December 22 and will stay in force “till further orders”.
10 days ago
The Government counsel said that the drafting of the policy is in its final stages and that it will be passed soon
1 month ago
The state government is considering prohibiting non-Delhi registered cabs from operating in or entering the national capital.
1 month ago
The scheme will initially be implemented till November 20 though it could be extended.
1 month ago
Owing to alarming AQI levels of Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has urged the Centre to only allow CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles in Delhi NCR.