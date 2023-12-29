Video Verification Now Mandatory For Car/Bike PUC Certification
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 29, 2023
- The PUC test centres will need to record a video of the test being conducted
- The video will have to be uploaded to the VAHAN portal
- The new process promises to bring more transparency & accountability
In a major move to tighten real-world emissions from vehicles, the government has issued a notification making it mandatory to record a video when conducting the Pollution Under Control (PUC) testing process. The mandate applies to all vehicles being tested for PUC certification across the country. The videos will be uploaded to the government’s VAHAN portal before the certificate is issued to the vehicle owner. The new guidelines will be applicable in Delhi with immediate effect with more states to follow soon.
The latest regulation aims to curb fraudulent practices when handing out PUC certificates. This will also help guarantee the accuracy of PUC certificates making the PUC centres accountable. The decision was made after authorities received several complaints about some PUC centres issuing PUC certificates without even testing the vehicles. In the wake of the rising pollution levels across most Indian cities, the need is now more than ever to strictly enforce emission control on vehicles already plying on roads.
Also Read: Delhi Government Bans BS3 Petrol, BS4 Diesel Cars From Plying As AQI Climbs Over 400
In order to facilitate the change, the VAHAN portal, which serves as the national registry for e-services by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has undergone changes to incorporate the video uploading function. The changes were incorporated by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), granting access to PUC centres across the country.
As per the Motor Vehicle Act 1989, the PUC certificate is a mandatory document for every vehicle. Owners need to have an up-to-date version of the PUC certificate with them at all times. The document essentially verifies that the vehicle has permissible emission levels to ply on the roads. Needless to say, these are not required by electric vehicles. Make sure to always get the PUC certification done at an authorised centre.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 53,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 69,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 8,400 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,447 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 17,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 30,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 52,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 8,333 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 29,454 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 22,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13706 second ago
She joins Shah Rukh Khan, who has been associated with the South Korean automaker since its inception in India in 1998.
-11886 second ago
The alliance says about 1,000 semiconductors are used in each vehicle and the first self-researched units will rollout in new cars by 2030
1 hour ago
Tork’s upcoming electric scooter has been spotted testing on Pune roads
18 hours ago
According to what seems to be a leaked photo of an internal presentation, the Mahindra XUV400’s EC and EL trims will soon get a Pro variant, and they will come with a bunch of additional creature comforts including dual 10.25-inch displays.
20 hours ago
The middle-weight supersport was recently showcased at the India Bike Week earlier this month
21 hours ago
The first-ever car from the consumer tech giant will be sold in China starting 2024 in single- and dual-motor versions.
22 hours ago
Under the partnership MG EV owners will now be able to find Zeon Electric EV chargers via the MyMG app or the vehicle's infotainment system and avail of special benefits on charging.
23 hours ago
Close to 3,000 units of the XDiavel have been affected by the recall
1 day ago
It's part of an agreement with BMTC, under which the company will supply, operate, and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses in Bengaluru, for a period of 12 years.
1 day ago
This 1:8 scale model is limited to only 199 units and costs $18,000 (around Rs 15 lakh)
2 days ago
Most of the automakers have attributed this decision to rising input costs and commodity prices.
5 days ago
The new Jeep Expert option is available on the Jeeplife mobile app and uses ChatGPT to answer customer queries including brand-specific answers to users
6 days ago
The Creta facelift is set to debut on January 16, 2024, and will feature significant changes on the outside, ADAS and more
6 days ago
Hyundai envisions that hydrogen-powered and software-driven transformations will aid making the environment more sustainable for the future
7 days ago
The Tiago EV is powered by a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack and is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 12.04 lakh (ex-showroom, India)