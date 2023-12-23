Delhi Government Bans BS3 Petrol, BS4 Diesel Cars From Plying As AQI Climbs Over 400
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 23, 2023
- Delhi AQI crosses 400 point mark
- Ban in place from December 22 till further orders
- Delhi Government had previously implemented the ban in November 2023
With the Air Quality Index in Delhi-NCR once again climbing over the 400-point mark, the Delhi Government has once again implemented GRAP 3 measures including banning BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel passenger cars from plying in the Delhi-NCR region. The order was issued by the Delhi Transport Department on December 22, 2023, and will stay in effect until further notice.
The order stated that any person caught flouting the rules would be liable to pay a fine of Rs 20,000.
The ban is valid for all light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) except for those deployed by emergency services, police and used by government bodies for enforcement purposes.
Delhi had previously implemented the ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles in November 2023.
The Delhi government had previously lifted the ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel in the national capital in late November following improvements in the AQI in the national capital region. Delhi in November had undertaken up to GRAP 4 measures as the national capital had witnessed its lowest levels of air quality this year.
The GRAP 3 measures are enacted when air quality index climbs over the 400 point mark and up till 450 points with GRAP 4 measures being enacted thereafter. The average AQI levels in Delhi as of December 22 had stood between the 400 and 410 points mark with latest reports suggesting further deterioration in the AQI on December 23.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 85,492 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 66,264 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 2,322 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 62,246 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 74,440 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 67,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 50,561 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 57,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 25,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 50,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-14033 second ago
Hero MotoSports Team Rally is bringing back Joaquim Rodrigues, Sebastian Buhler, and Ross Branch, while rider Joan Barreda Bort is the newest addition to the squad.
-4799 second ago
Since its establishment, the Motoring Hall of Fame has honoured only 39 distinguished individuals worldwide.
-3457 second ago
The actor was recently snapped while taking delivery of the vehicle at his residence in Mumbai.
15 hours ago
Updated GLS gets styling tweaks and updated tech and new mild-hybrid engine options.
15 hours ago
In the wake of a safety scandal investigation, the probe uncovered issues with 64 models, including 22 under the Toyota brand.
15 hours ago
The Creta facelift is set to debut on January 16, 2024, and will feature significant changes on the outside, ADAS and more
15 hours ago
The new system will aid in reducing congestion on major highways across the country by removing the need for physical toll plazas.
17 hours ago
Hyundai envisions that hydrogen-powered and software-driven transformations will aid making the environment more sustainable for the future
20 hours ago
The marker lights will help with easier identification of vehicles using automated driving functions by other road users.
21 hours ago
The Government counsel said that the drafting of the policy is in its final stages and that it will be passed soon
21 hours ago
The Government counsel said that the drafting of the policy is in its final stages and that it will be passed soon
The state government is considering prohibiting non-Delhi registered cabs from operating in or entering the national capital.
The scheme will initially be implemented till November 20 though it could be extended.
1 month ago
Owing to alarming AQI levels of Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has urged the Centre to only allow CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles in Delhi NCR.
The notice stated that anyone refusing to comply with this norm will be fined Rs 20,000.