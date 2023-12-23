Login

Delhi Government Bans BS3 Petrol, BS4 Diesel Cars From Plying As AQI Climbs Over 400

The order by the Delhi Transport Department was issued on December 22 and will stay in force “till further orders”.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 23, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Delhi AQI crosses 400 point mark
  • Ban in place from December 22 till further orders
  • Delhi Government had previously implemented the ban in November 2023

With the Air Quality Index in Delhi-NCR once again climbing over the 400-point mark, the Delhi Government has once again implemented GRAP 3 measures including banning BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel passenger cars from plying in the Delhi-NCR region. The order was issued by the Delhi Transport Department on December 22, 2023, and will stay in effect until further notice.

 

The order stated that any person caught flouting the rules would be liable to pay a fine of Rs 20,000.

The ban is valid for all light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) except for those deployed by emergency services, police and used by government bodies for enforcement purposes.

Delhi had previously implemented the ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles in November 2023.

 

The Delhi government had previously lifted the ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel in the national capital in late November following improvements in the AQI in the national capital region. Delhi in November had undertaken up to GRAP 4 measures as the national capital had witnessed its lowest levels of air quality this year.

 

The GRAP 3 measures are enacted when air quality index climbs over the 400 point mark and up till 450 points with GRAP 4 measures being enacted thereafter. The average AQI levels in Delhi as of December 22 had stood between the 400 and 410 points mark with latest reports suggesting further deterioration in the AQI on December 23.

# Delhi Air Pollution# Delhi vehicles# Delhi# Delhi air quality# Delhi car ban# Delhi BS3 petrol ban# Delhi pollution
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Skoda Kodiaq
7.5
0
10
2020 Skoda Kodiaq
  • 85,492 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 22.50 L
₹ 50,392/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Tata Harrier
2019 Tata Harrier
  • 66,264 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 11.75 L
₹ 24,848/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
8.9
0
10
2022 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
  • 2,322 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 7.85 L
₹ 17,581/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.5
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 62,246 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 18,502/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Elite i20
7.8
0
10
2018 Hyundai Elite i20
  • 74,440 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.00 L
₹ 13,438/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
2017 Mahindra Scorpio
  • 67,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 9.00 L
₹ 20,157/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 50,561 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.25 L
₹ 18,477/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda Jazz
2015 Honda Jazz
  • 57,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.75 L
₹ 10,638/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City
2021 Honda City
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 12.75 L
₹ 28,556/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 50,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hero MotoSports Reveals Rider Line-Up For Dakar Rally 2024
Hero MotoSports Reveals Rider Line-Up For Dakar Rally 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14033 second ago

Hero MotoSports Team Rally is bringing back Joaquim Rodrigues, Sebastian Buhler, and Ross Branch, while rider Joan Barreda Bort is the newest addition to the squad.

Osamu Suzuki Inducted Into The Motoring Hall Of Fame
Osamu Suzuki Inducted Into The Motoring Hall Of Fame
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4799 second ago

Since its establishment, the Motoring Hall of Fame has honoured only 39 distinguished individuals worldwide.

Actor Arshad Warsi Brings Home A Toyota Hilux
Actor Arshad Warsi Brings Home A Toyota Hilux
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3457 second ago

The actor was recently snapped while taking delivery of the vehicle at his residence in Mumbai.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift India Launch On January 8
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift India Launch On January 8
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Updated GLS gets styling tweaks and updated tech and new mild-hybrid engine options.

Toyota's Daihatsu to Halt Shipments Of All Vehicles Over Rigged Safety Test
Toyota's Daihatsu to Halt Shipments Of All Vehicles Over Rigged Safety Test
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

In the wake of a safety scandal investigation, the probe uncovered issues with 64 models, including 22 under the Toyota brand.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Latest Spy Shots Reveal Connected LED Taillights
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Latest Spy Shots Reveal Connected LED Taillights
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The Creta facelift is set to debut on January 16, 2024, and will feature significant changes on the outside, ADAS and more

GPS-Based Toll Collection System Rollout By March 2024: Gadkari
GPS-Based Toll Collection System Rollout By March 2024: Gadkari
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The new system will aid in reducing congestion on major highways across the country by removing the need for physical toll plazas.

Hyundai To Detail Hydrogen Mobility Roadmap At CES 2024
Hyundai To Detail Hydrogen Mobility Roadmap At CES 2024
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Hyundai envisions that hydrogen-powered and software-driven transformations will aid making the environment more sustainable for the future

Mercedes-Benz Granted Permits For Automated Driving Marker Lights in California, Nevada
Mercedes-Benz Granted Permits For Automated Driving Marker Lights in California, Nevada
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The marker lights will help with easier identification of vehicles using automated driving functions by other road users.

Delhi Government To Implement New Policies For Seized End-Of-Life Vehicles
Delhi Government To Implement New Policies For Seized End-Of-Life Vehicles
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The Government counsel said that the drafting of the policy is in its final stages and that it will be passed soon

Delhi Government To Implement New Policies For Seized End-Of-Life Vehicles
Delhi Government To Implement New Policies For Seized End-Of-Life Vehicles
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The Government counsel said that the drafting of the policy is in its final stages and that it will be passed soon

Delhi Government Considers Ban On Plying Of Non-Delhi Registered App-Based Taxis
Delhi Government Considers Ban On Plying Of Non-Delhi Registered App-Based Taxis
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The state government is considering prohibiting non-Delhi registered cabs from operating in or entering the national capital.

Delhi Government To Implement Odd-Even Scheme From November 13, 2023
Delhi Government To Implement Odd-Even Scheme From November 13, 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The scheme will initially be implemented till November 20 though it could be extended.

Delhi Environment Minister Urges Residents To Refrain Using Personal Vehicles
Delhi Environment Minister Urges Residents To Refrain Using Personal Vehicles
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Owing to alarming AQI levels of Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has urged the Centre to only allow CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles in Delhi NCR.

Delhi Transport Department Bans BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Powered Vehicles Until Further Notice
Delhi Transport Department Bans BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Powered Vehicles Until Further Notice
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The notice stated that anyone refusing to comply with this norm will be fined Rs 20,000.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Delhi Government Bans BS3 Petrol, BS4 Diesel Cars From Plying As AQI Climbs Over 400
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved