Delhi Government Bans BS3 Petrol, BS4 Diesel Cars From Plying As AQI Climbs Over 400

With the Air Quality Index in Delhi-NCR once again climbing over the 400-point mark, the Delhi Government has once again implemented GRAP 3 measures including banning BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel passenger cars from plying in the Delhi-NCR region. The order was issued by the Delhi Transport Department on December 22, 2023, and will stay in effect until further notice.

The order stated that any person caught flouting the rules would be liable to pay a fine of Rs 20,000.

The ban is valid for all light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) except for those deployed by emergency services, police and used by government bodies for enforcement purposes.

Delhi had previously implemented the ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles in November 2023.

The Delhi government had previously lifted the ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel in the national capital in late November following improvements in the AQI in the national capital region. Delhi in November had undertaken up to GRAP 4 measures as the national capital had witnessed its lowest levels of air quality this year.

The GRAP 3 measures are enacted when air quality index climbs over the 400 point mark and up till 450 points with GRAP 4 measures being enacted thereafter. The average AQI levels in Delhi as of December 22 had stood between the 400 and 410 points mark with latest reports suggesting further deterioration in the AQI on December 23.