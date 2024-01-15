Delhi Government Implements Ban On BS-III Petrol and BS-IV Diesel Vehicles Amid AQI Surge
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 15, 2024
- Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III was reintroduced following the central government's order and deteriorating air quality.
- Immediate ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the National Capital Territory.
- Violators face a Rs 20,000 fine under Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act.
The Delhi government, in response to worsening air quality, has immediately banned the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the National Capital Territory (NCT). This decision was followed by an order from the central government prohibiting non-essential construction work and the use of specified vehicles in the Delhi-National Capital Region. The Commission for Air Quality Management recorded a significant increase in Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI), which reached 458.
Also Read: Government Revokes Ban On BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Vehicles In Delhi-NCR As AQI Improves
Enforcing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-III, the Delhi transport department has restricted the movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, excluding those engaged in emergency services, police operations, and government enforcement. Violators face penalties under Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, with a fine of Rs 20,000.
Also Read: Delhi Government Bans BS3 Petrol, BS4 Diesel Cars From Plying As AQI Climbs Over 400
The GRAP, a winter-specific air pollution control plan, categorizes actions into four stages based on AQI levels: Stage I 'Poor' (AQI 201-300), Stage II 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400), Stage III 'Severe' (AQI 401-450), and Stage IV 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450). The central government had previously lifted Stage III restrictions on January 2, citing perceived improvements in air quality. However, with the recent deterioration, the Delhi government has reintroduced Stage III measures to curb further degradation.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12368 second ago
The 2024 Golf receives styling tweaks, new tech within the cabin and greater range for the plug-in-hybrid variants.
-10892 second ago
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will be held between 1-3 February 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi.
-8264 second ago
Named the Yuan Up in China, the SUV could make its way to other global markets in 2025.
-1470 second ago
The Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variants will be equipped with the 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT)
-821 second ago
Potential production of Hero JP-X offers an economically viable choice for young racers, aligning with the initiative's goal of accessibility.
1 hour ago
Mercedes-Benz plans to globally unveil the full production-spec model later this year
1 hour ago
The Mini-Max is a utility-focused two-wheeler EV concept that was unveiled at Hero World 2024
1 hour ago
Launched in April 2023, the Baleno-based crossover has also helped Maruti Suzuki double its market share in the SUV segment in the country.
2 hours ago
Named Military SilverBlack and Military SilverRed variants, the new colour trims are priced at Rs. 1.79 lakh.
2 hours ago
Gigi Dall’Igna hints at innovative aerodynamics with "extremely different" fairings for 2024.
21 days ago
BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel four-wheelers were banned from plying on Delhi-NCR roads on December 22, 2023, owing to poor air quality.
1 month ago
The order by the Delhi Transport Department was issued on December 22 and will stay in force “till further orders”.
1 month ago
The Government counsel said that the drafting of the policy is in its final stages and that it will be passed soon
2 months ago
The scheme will initially be implemented till November 20 though it could be extended.
2 months ago
Owing to alarming AQI levels of Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has urged the Centre to only allow CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles in Delhi NCR.