Delhi Government Implements Ban On BS-III Petrol and BS-IV Diesel Vehicles Amid AQI Surge

The Delhi government banned BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles as the Air Quality Index peaked at 458, implementing GRAP Stage-III with a Rs 20,000 fine for violators
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 15, 2024

  • Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III was reintroduced following the central government's order and deteriorating air quality.
  • Immediate ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the National Capital Territory.
  • Violators face a Rs 20,000 fine under Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The Delhi government, in response to worsening air quality, has immediately banned the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the National Capital Territory (NCT). This decision was followed by an order from the central government prohibiting non-essential construction work and the use of specified vehicles in the Delhi-National Capital Region. The Commission for Air Quality Management recorded a significant increase in Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI), which reached 458.

 

Also Read: Government Revokes Ban On BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Vehicles In Delhi-NCR As AQI Improves

 

Enforcing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-III, the Delhi transport department has restricted the movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, excluding those engaged in emergency services, police operations, and government enforcement. Violators face penalties under Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, with a fine of Rs 20,000. 

 

Also Read: Delhi Government Bans BS3 Petrol, BS4 Diesel Cars From Plying As AQI Climbs Over 400

 

The GRAP, a winter-specific air pollution control plan, categorizes actions into four stages based on AQI levels: Stage I 'Poor' (AQI 201-300), Stage II 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400), Stage III 'Severe' (AQI 401-450), and Stage IV 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450). The central government had previously lifted Stage III restrictions on January 2, citing perceived improvements in air quality. However, with the recent deterioration, the Delhi government has reintroduced Stage III measures to curb further degradation.

 

