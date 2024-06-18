Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Available With Special Discount For First 100 Buyers In Delhi

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler startup Oben Electric has begun sales of its Rorr electric motorcycle in Delhi, with the bike wearing a discounted price tag for early adopters. Along with opening a showroom in Pitampura, Delhi, Oben has slashed the Rorr's price to Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Factoring in the state subsidy of Rs 20,000, the Rorr's introductory price in Delhi drops to Rs 1.10 lakh, which is a considerable Rs 40,000 cheaper than its price in Bengaluru (Rs 1.50 lakh; ex-showroom). However, this price will only be on offer for the first 100 Rorr buyers in Delhi.

The Rorr is the maiden, and currently only, offering from Oben Electric in the Indian market. Initially launched in March 2022, the bike received an update late last year. It features an 8 kW mid-drive motor, a claimed top speed of 100 kmph, and a range of up to 187 km (IDC) on a full charge. The bike also offers three riding modes: Eco, City, and Havoc.

Oben Electric previously announced plans to raise USD 20 million (Rs 166 crore) through a new fundraising initiative in FY25, along with network expansion plans. The company plans to establish a network of 12 showrooms and service centres across Delhi-NCR, this year.

The new showroom in Pitampura also serves as an Oben Care service centre, offering servicing and spare parts support.

Oben Electric's first showrooms outside of Bengaluru are located in Delhi, Pune, and Kerala, in addition to the experience centre in HSR Layout, Bengaluru.