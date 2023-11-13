Login

2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review: In Pictures

We test ride the 2023 Oben Rorr e-motorcycle that aims to take on the 150cc motorcycle segment. Here’s what we have to say about it
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

13-Nov-23 06:22 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Targeted at the 150cc motorcycle segment
  • Priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), introductory
  • Get new features and updated components

Last year, Oben Electric, a Bangalore-based EV startup, introduced the Rorr, a sporty electric commuter motorcycle. We had ridden the Rorr then while it was in the pre-production stage. Based on the feedback and the information that the company had gathered then, they have worked on it and now introduced the 2023 version of the motorcycle, which now is in production-ready form.

According to Oben, they have worked a lot on the fit and finish, the overall look of the motorcycle, added a couple of new features and improved the tech. That being said, we’ve spent some time with this motorcycle to find out how much of a difference it has made to make this motorcycle better.


Oben hasn’t changed much with the design of the Rorr. However, the 2023 edition gets subtle design updates which include a dome-shaped lens for the headlamp instead of a flat one, a new casing for the same instrument console with an auto brightness function, and new mirror stocks. The colour scheme on the motorcycle now gets a dual-tone livery with these snazzy graphics which give a sportier appeal to it.


Oben has also smartly included some new features to make the experience better. The previous on-board charger that was located at the conventional fuel tank housing has now been replaced with a portable one that can be stored under the seat. The existing space now offers a storage space for storing items with access to the charging port and two USB ports.


On the Oben Rorr, the footpegs are mid-rear set, the one-piece handlebar is easy to reach. So, you sit mostly upright with a slight lean towards the front, which makes the ride experience more engaging. However, with a ground clearance of 200 mm, it is difficult to have a firm footing while you are seated because of the rather wide centre portion of the saddle. While taller riders won’t face an issue, it will be difficult for people of lesser height.
 

The permanent magnet motor now has a maximum power output of 8 kW, while the peak torque offered now stands at 52 Nm (old figures: 10kW and 62 Nm). In addition to that, the casing for the 4.4 kW battery pack is thicker for more accidental safety, which along with the new other components has resulted in an increase in kerb weight to 147 kilograms, an addition of 17 kilograms.


For the charging part, Oben is offering two charging options for the Rorr. A portable 750W charger that fits in the underseat storage place which takes five hours to attain a full charge, and a 2.2kW wall-mounted home fast charger that can juice up the battery from zero to 80 per cent in two hours.
 

The Rorr continues to be a sorted machine when it comes to ride quality and handling. Held by a trellis frame which is suspended by a telescopic fork and monoshock, the Rorr feels stable and planted at high speeds. 
 

After the revision of the FAME-II subsidy structure, the price of the Oben Rorr has gone up by Rs 25,000 and is now priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which again is introductory. While the portable charger is included, the new sticker price feels to be on the higher side making it difficult for buyers to justify the switch from a conventional motorcycle to an electric one.

 

Also Read: 2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review

For the asking price, the Oben Rorr is now at par with most of the 150cc motorcycles in the market and also the other EV scooter options. The quality levels and the refinement offered by the engine-powered motorcycles are strikingly good and similar is the case with the EV scooters in this price bracket. thus making it difficult to justify the simple, no-frills nature of this electric motorcycle. 

# Oben Rorr# Oben Rorr electric bike# Oben Rorr review# Oben Rorr Pictures# Oben Rorr Specifications# Oben Rorr price
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Oben Electric Models

Oben Electric Rorr
Oben Electric Rorr

₹ 1.03 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos vs Volkswagen Taigun: One Segment, Different Approaches
Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos vs Volkswagen Taigun: One Segment, Different Approaches
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

2 days ago

How does the new kid on the block compare to some of the established players in the segment?

BMW X5 Facelift Review: In Pictures
BMW X5 Facelift Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The BMW X5 has been one of the better-looking SUVs out there. And that remains unchanged with the updated model as well.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Review: Is It The Perfect ADV?
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Review: Is It The Perfect ADV?
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets more performance, more capability as well as the latest tech and features to make it a very impressive adventure motorcycle.

2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: In Pictures
2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The KTM 250 Duke has been upgraded massively and now becomes an even better value for money proposition, since the price stays the same as before. Here’s a complete lowdown on the new 250 Duke.

2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review
2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

6 days ago

We test ride the 2023 Oben Rorr e-motorcycle that aims to take on the 150cc motorcycle segment. Here’s what we have to say about it

TVS X First Ride: In Pictures
TVS X First Ride: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The TVS X is the most expensive electric scooter currently on sale in India. We got a chance to spend some time with it at TVS’ test track in Hosur. Here’s the first ride review in pictures

Jaipur To Delhi In An 819 Bhp Rocketship: Ferrari 296 GTB Driven
Jaipur To Delhi In An 819 Bhp Rocketship: Ferrari 296 GTB Driven
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

9 days ago

We flew down to Jaipur for the Ferrari Weekender, a meet up of Ferrari owners for a weekend of fun, food and fast cars

2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: Fast, Affordable and Entertaining
2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: Fast, Affordable and Entertaining
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The KTM 250 Duke has been upgraded massively and now becomes an even better value for money proposition, since the price stays the same as before. Here’s a complete lowdown on the new 250 Duke.

TVS X First Ride: TVS’ Flagship Electric Scooter Ridden
TVS X First Ride: TVS’ Flagship Electric Scooter Ridden
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

14 days ago

The TVS X is the most expensive electric scooter currently on sale in India. We got a chance to spend some time with it at TVS’ test track in Hosur, Here’s what we have to say about it

Hyundai Exter Vs Tata Punch: Micro SUVs Punch It Out
Hyundai Exter Vs Tata Punch: Micro SUVs Punch It Out
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

17 days ago

The Tata Punch has had a fair amount of success in the entry-level micro SUV segment. But there’s a new contender in town

2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review
2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

6 days ago

We test ride the 2023 Oben Rorr e-motorcycle that aims to take on the 150cc motorcycle segment. Here’s what we have to say about it

Oben Electric Opens Experience Center in Bengaluru
Oben Electric Opens Experience Center in Bengaluru
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The company has plans to open more experience centers across Bengaluru and expand to all metro cities of India by the end of this fiscal year.

Oben Electric Commences Deliveries Of the Rorr
Oben Electric Commences Deliveries Of the Rorr
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

4 months ago

At an event held at its manufacturing facility, Oben Electric delivered 25 units of the Rorr to customers along with exclusive merchandise.

Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle First Ride Review: Is It Ready To Roar?
Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle First Ride Review: Is It Ready To Roar?
c&b icon
By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The Oben Rorr has a promising spec sheet with good performance, impressive range and short charging time. But does it live up to the expectation? We ride the newest electric motorcycle in town to find out.

Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Launched In India, Priced At 99,999
Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Launched In India, Priced At 99,999
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

At present, Oben Electric retails the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle only in Bengaluru, with deliveries to commence from May 2022.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • 2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review: In Pictures
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved