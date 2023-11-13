2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review: In Pictures

Last year, Oben Electric, a Bangalore-based EV startup, introduced the Rorr, a sporty electric commuter motorcycle. We had ridden the Rorr then while it was in the pre-production stage. Based on the feedback and the information that the company had gathered then, they have worked on it and now introduced the 2023 version of the motorcycle, which now is in production-ready form.

According to Oben, they have worked a lot on the fit and finish, the overall look of the motorcycle, added a couple of new features and improved the tech. That being said, we’ve spent some time with this motorcycle to find out how much of a difference it has made to make this motorcycle better.





Oben hasn’t changed much with the design of the Rorr. However, the 2023 edition gets subtle design updates which include a dome-shaped lens for the headlamp instead of a flat one, a new casing for the same instrument console with an auto brightness function, and new mirror stocks. The colour scheme on the motorcycle now gets a dual-tone livery with these snazzy graphics which give a sportier appeal to it.





Oben has also smartly included some new features to make the experience better. The previous on-board charger that was located at the conventional fuel tank housing has now been replaced with a portable one that can be stored under the seat. The existing space now offers a storage space for storing items with access to the charging port and two USB ports.





On the Oben Rorr, the footpegs are mid-rear set, the one-piece handlebar is easy to reach. So, you sit mostly upright with a slight lean towards the front, which makes the ride experience more engaging. However, with a ground clearance of 200 mm, it is difficult to have a firm footing while you are seated because of the rather wide centre portion of the saddle. While taller riders won’t face an issue, it will be difficult for people of lesser height.



The permanent magnet motor now has a maximum power output of 8 kW, while the peak torque offered now stands at 52 Nm (old figures: 10kW and 62 Nm). In addition to that, the casing for the 4.4 kW battery pack is thicker for more accidental safety, which along with the new other components has resulted in an increase in kerb weight to 147 kilograms, an addition of 17 kilograms.





For the charging part, Oben is offering two charging options for the Rorr. A portable 750W charger that fits in the underseat storage place which takes five hours to attain a full charge, and a 2.2kW wall-mounted home fast charger that can juice up the battery from zero to 80 per cent in two hours.



The Rorr continues to be a sorted machine when it comes to ride quality and handling. Held by a trellis frame which is suspended by a telescopic fork and monoshock, the Rorr feels stable and planted at high speeds.



After the revision of the FAME-II subsidy structure, the price of the Oben Rorr has gone up by Rs 25,000 and is now priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which again is introductory. While the portable charger is included, the new sticker price feels to be on the higher side making it difficult for buyers to justify the switch from a conventional motorcycle to an electric one.

For the asking price, the Oben Rorr is now at par with most of the 150cc motorcycles in the market and also the other EV scooter options. The quality levels and the refinement offered by the engine-powered motorcycles are strikingly good and similar is the case with the EV scooters in this price bracket. thus making it difficult to justify the simple, no-frills nature of this electric motorcycle.