Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Goes On Sale In Pune With Special Discount For First 100 Buyers

Bengaluru-based two-wheeler startup Oben Electric has commenced sales of its Rorr electric motorcycle in Pune, extending a special discount to the first 100 buyers. The startup's showroom is situated in the Wakad area, and early customers of the Rorr in the city can buy the bike for Rs 1.29 lakh, which is Rs 21,000 less than its regular price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Pune showroom also functions as an Oben Care service centre, providing servicing and spare parts support for customers.

Also Read: Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Available With Special Discount For First 100 Buyers In Delhi

Commenting on the showroom launch, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric, stated, “The Oben Rorr represents our commitment to excellence and innovation in the electric vehicle sector. With its design, development, and manufacturing all rooted in India, we are proud to deliver a product that truly embodies the spirit of 'Make in India.' Our strategic decision to open showrooms in key cities like Pune, known for its vibrant youth culture and forward-thinking populace, underscores our mission to lead the way in sustainable mobility.

The Rorr is Oben Electric's only model on sale in India currently. It was first launched in March 2022 and received an update late last year. It is equipped with an 8 kW mid-drive motor, has a claimed top speed of 100 kmph, and offers a range of up to 187 km (IDC) on a full charge. The bike comes with three riding modes: Eco, City, and Havoc.

Also Read: 2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review

Oben Electric previously announced plans to raise USD 20 million (Rs 166 crore) through a new fundraising initiative in FY25, along with expanding its network. The company recently began selling its Rorr motorcycle in Delhi, also offering special discounts there. Oben Electric aims to establish at least six more showrooms and service centres across Pune by the end of the year.