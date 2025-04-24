Oben Rorr EZ Now Available With Eight-Year Extended Battery Warranty

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Hybrid Cars May Receive EV-Level Incentives Under Delhi's New Draft Policy New Mercedes-Benz CLA LWB Debuts At Auto Shanghai 2025; Gets A 75 mm Longer WheelbaseMatter Aera Electric Motorcycle To Go On Sale In Delhi, Mumbai And 6 Other Cities By June 2025Oben Rorr EZ Now Available With Eight-Year Extended Battery WarrantySkoda Reveals Electric Motorcycle: Meet The Slavia B Cafe Racer Design Study
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Tata Curvv EV 55kWh Review | 3 Reasons | What We Like And What Could've Been BetterFirst Look: 2025 MG S5 EVMaruti Suzuki Jimny Ownership Review
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan JukeLamborghini TemerarioKia New CarensHyundai PalisadeSkoda Kamiq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Triumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Oben Rorr EZ Now Available With Eight-Year Extended Battery Warranty

The plan will ensure complete coverage, which includes repairs, replacements, and all battery-related concerns, for eight years or 80,000 km.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 24, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The battery warranty plan is priced at Rs 9,999.
  • Plan is transferable in the event of a resale.
  • Offered with the 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh battery variants of the Rorr EZ.

Oben Electric has introduced a new battery protection plan for its electric motorcycle, the Rorr EZ. Named the 8/80 plan, the plan will ensure complete coverage, which includes repairs, replacements, and all battery-related concerns, for eight years or 80,000 km (whichever comes first). The plan is also transferable, in the event of a resale, and is offered for the 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh battery variants of the Rorr EZ. The warranty package can be had for Rs 9,999, and will be available to purchase from May 1, 2025. 

 

Also Read: Oben Rorr EZ Launched At Rs 89,999
 

Commenting on the new battery plan, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric, said, “With the Rorr EZ, we’ve redefined the commuter electric motorcycle experience. The introduction of this new battery protect plan reflects our unwavering confidence in our technology and our commitment to ensuring long-term customer satisfaction. It’s our way of ensuring riders, whether new or future owners, experience dependable performance and complete peace of mind every single day.”

 

Also ReadOben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Goes On Sale In Pune With Special Discount For First 100 Buyers
 

Launched in November 2024, the Oben Rorr EZ is priced at Rs 89,999, Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), in order of increasing battery sizes. The bike is offered with three battery pack options. The 2.6 kWh is capable of delivering a range figure of up to 80 km, respective to the riding mode, Similarly, the 3.4 kWh variant increases the range to up to 110 km while the 4.4 kWh variant offers a range of up to 140 km, all depending on the ride mode.

# Oben Electric# Oben Rorr# Oben Rorr EZ# Bikes# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Rorr EZ is the second offering from Oben and can be had in three battery pack capacities.
    Oben Rorr EZ Launched At Rs 89,999
  • The electric motorcycle’s price has been reduced to Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), down from its original price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Goes On Sale In Pune With Special Discount For First 100 Buyers
  • The e-bike’s price has been reduced to Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), down from its original price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Available With Special Discount For First 100 Buyers In Delhi
  • We test ride the 2023 Oben Rorr e-motorcycle that aims to take on the 150cc motorcycle segment. Here’s what we have to say about it
    2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review: In Pictures
  • We test ride the 2023 Oben Rorr e-motorcycle that aims to take on the 150cc motorcycle segment. Here’s what we have to say about it
    2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review

Latest News

  • Hybrid cars with prices going up to Rs 20 lakh could be exempted from road tax and registration fees in Delhi.
    Hybrid Cars May Receive EV-Level Incentives Under Delhi's New Draft Policy
  • The new CLA L sits on a wheelbase identical to the current C-class and gets some China market-specific changes.
    New Mercedes-Benz CLA LWB Debuts At Auto Shanghai 2025; Gets A 75 mm Longer Wheelbase
  • In the next 45 days, the Aera will be made available in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and more.
    Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle To Go On Sale In Delhi, Mumbai And 6 Other Cities By June 2025
  • The plan will ensure complete coverage, which includes repairs, replacements, and all battery-related concerns, for eight years or 80,000 km.
    Oben Rorr EZ Now Available With Eight-Year Extended Battery Warranty
  • After ages, Skoda has gone back to its roots of making motorcycles, and come up with this one-off, not-for-production concept.
    Skoda Reveals Electric Motorcycle: Meet The Slavia B Cafe Racer Design Study
  • The ID.Era was one of three concept vehicles unveiled by Volkswagen at the Shanghai Motor Show 2025, each developed by one of the firm’s joint ventures in China.
    VW ID.Era SUV Concept Previews Brand’s First Range Extender EV; Offers Over 1000 Km Range
  • The Hybrid prototype looks quite similar to the standard MT-09, but with added visual heft thanks to the additional equipment on board.
    Yamaha MT-09 Plug-In Hybrid Prototype Breaks Cover
  • The 2025 Yezdi Adventure will get updated design, additional features and electronics to give it fresh appeal.
    Updated Yezdi Adventure To Be Launched On May 15
  • The centre will serve as a tribute to late industry titan, Osamu Suzuki who passed away last December
    Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence To Be Established In India
  • Now with the smaller Kylaq around, is there a need to get yourself the bigger sibling, the Kushaq? Or is the elder sibling still a better bet, at least on paper?
    Skoda Kushaq Vs Skoda Kylaq: Sibling Rivalry

Research More on Oben Electric Rorr

Oben Electric Rorr
8.8

Oben Electric Rorr

Starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Rorr Specifications
View Rorr Features

Popular Oben Electric Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Oben Rorr EZ Now Available With Eight-Year Extended Battery Warranty