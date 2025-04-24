Oben Rorr EZ Now Available With Eight-Year Extended Battery Warranty

Oben Electric has introduced a new battery protection plan for its electric motorcycle, the Rorr EZ. Named the 8/80 plan, the plan will ensure complete coverage, which includes repairs, replacements, and all battery-related concerns, for eight years or 80,000 km (whichever comes first). The plan is also transferable, in the event of a resale, and is offered for the 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh battery variants of the Rorr EZ. The warranty package can be had for Rs 9,999, and will be available to purchase from May 1, 2025.

Commenting on the new battery plan, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric, said, “With the Rorr EZ, we’ve redefined the commuter electric motorcycle experience. The introduction of this new battery protect plan reflects our unwavering confidence in our technology and our commitment to ensuring long-term customer satisfaction. It’s our way of ensuring riders, whether new or future owners, experience dependable performance and complete peace of mind every single day.”

Launched in November 2024, the Oben Rorr EZ is priced at Rs 89,999, Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), in order of increasing battery sizes. The bike is offered with three battery pack options. The 2.6 kWh is capable of delivering a range figure of up to 80 km, respective to the riding mode, Similarly, the 3.4 kWh variant increases the range to up to 110 km while the 4.4 kWh variant offers a range of up to 140 km, all depending on the ride mode.