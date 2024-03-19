JBM Ecolife Mobility Bags Rs 7,500 Crore Order For Electric Buses

In a recent announcement JBM Ecolife Mobility, a subsidiary of JBM Auto has secured an order worth Rs 7,500 crore for the supply of 1,390 electric buses. The tender was awarded by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) as part of the PM E-bus Sewa Scheme.

JBM has been declared as L1 and was awarded the tender as a bus operator for the procurement, supply, operation, and maintenance of these electric buses, accounting for approximately 65 per cent of the total requirement. The company aims to fulfil this order within the next 12-18 months. Additionally, the subsidiary will oversee the development of allied electric and civil infrastructure on a gross cost contracting (GCC) basis under the PM- eBus Sewa Scheme.

JBM recently deployed 200 air-conditioned Ecolife e-buses in cities like Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack. These buses are equipped with modern safety and convenience features and are powered by fast-charging lithium-ion batteries. JBM Auto has established infrastructure for the charging and maintenance of these electric buses. Other than this, JBM Ecolife AC buses are also running in Haryana. Recently, in January 2024, CM Manohar Lal Khattar flagged off the state’s first-ever electric AC buses in Panipat.

