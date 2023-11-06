Delhi Government To Implement Odd-Even Scheme From November 13, 2023

The Delhi Government is set to roll out the odd-even number plate scheme from November 13, 2023. The measure is set to be introduced for a period of seven days, though an extension could be considered with the scheme to be reviewed after a week. The initial implementation of the odd-even scheme will end on November 20, 2023.

The odd-even scheme is being implemented as a means of helping control the levels of pollution, with an eye on upcoming Diwali festivities, which will be celebrated on November 12. As per the scheme vehicles with registration numbers ending in an odd number can ply on the road on odd days i.e: November 13, 15, 17 and 19, while vehicles with the registration ending with an even number can ply on the road on even days.

The Odd-Even Scheme will place restrictions on the use of vehicles based on the last digit of its registration plate.

The Delhi government has already imposed restrictions on traffic in the Delhi-NCR region with all non-BS6 diesel vehicles taken off the road and a ban on plying of petrol vehicles not meeting BS-IV emission standards. Every winter the national capital region has seen long spells of heavy pollution blanketing the region owing to a variety of factors. This has necessitated the government to implement several steps to help control the levels of pollution. The ban on certain tyres and/or categories of vehicles has become a common step to try and control pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

Announcing the scheme, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the government would be meeting necessary departments including public transport and state police on November 7. He added further details on the implementation of the scheme and measures to help mitigate any inconveniences caused by it would be announced after the meeting.