First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India

Lamborghini has produced only 1,499 units worldwide
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

20-Oct-23 05:43 PM IST

Highlights

  • The Huracan Sterrato boasts a 5.2-litre V10 engine
  • It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 260 kmph
  • This particular model is finished in Grigio Lynx Shade

Lamborghini introduced the Huracan Sterrato to the Indian market in December 2022, with only 1,499 units produced worldwide. Nearly after a year, India gets its first Huracan Sterrato delivered in Delhi. This supercar, priced at Rs 4.61 crore (ex-showroom) upon its Indian launch, garnered substantial interest, with double-digit bookings and orders stretching into the next 15–18 months, mentioned the Italian marque. This particular model is finished in Grigio Lynx Shade with Morus 19-inch forged black rims and yellow CCB callipers.

 

The Huracan Sterrato distinguishes itself from the standard Huracan through various cosmetic enhancements, including wheel arch extensions, unique front and rear bumpers, reinforced sills, and aluminium underbody protection. Moreover, it gets LED auxiliary lights mounted just below the bonnet line. Additionally, it features an updated version of the LDVI (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics) system, providing optimised driving dynamics for control in various environments, from highways to dirt roads.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Unveils A One-Off Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica For Its 60th Anniversary

 

Under the hood, the Huracan Sterrato boasts a 5.2-litre V10 engine generating 602 bhp and 560 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. It utilises a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled all-wheel drive with a rear mechanical self-locking differential. This setup enables the supercar to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 260 kmph.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Countach From Wolf Of Wall Street Coming Up For Auction

 

The Sterrato features an off-road-inspired suspension system, elevating the body by 44 mm compared to the standard Huracan. The front and rear suspension travel has been increased by 33 mm and 34 mm, respectively. Braking is handled by massive 380 mm carbon-ceramic discs with six-piston callipers at the front and 356 mm discs with four-piston callipers at the rear.

 

Drive modes have also been adjusted to align with the vehicle's off-road capabilities. Strada and Sport modes are recalibrated, and the 'Corsa' mode from the standard Huracan is replaced by a Rally mode for low-traction conditions. Other onboard electronics have received similar refinements.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid Sportscar Revealed; Replaces The Aventador

 

Inside the cabin, the Huracan Sterrato closely resembles the standard Huracan, with the most significant change being the exclusive Alcantara Verde Sterrato upholstery. Digital displays include new graphics tailored to the car, featuring a digital inclinometer with a pitch and roll indicator, a compass, a geographic coordinate indicator, and a steering angle indicator.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus S Launched In India At Rs 4.18 Crore

 

Furthermore, the Huracan Sterrato offers extensive customisation options through the Lamborghini Ad Personam program. Customers can select from 350 external colours and over 60 choices for leather and Alcantara interiors to personalise the appearance of their vehicle.

# Lamborghini# Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato# Lamborghini India# First Huracan Sterrato# Lamborghini Cars In India# Huracan Sterrato# Car news# Supercar# Supercars in India
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

2024 BMW F 900 GS Range Explained: Engine, Specs, Dimensions
2024 BMW F 900 GS Range Explained: Engine, Specs, Dimensions
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16784 second ago

The India-bound BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure replaces the outgoing BMW F 850 GS, and here’s everything you need to know about this middleweight adventure bike.

Tata Harrier Facelift Automatic Prices Revealed: Range Tops Out At Rs 26.44 Lakh
Tata Harrier Facelift Automatic Prices Revealed: Range Tops Out At Rs 26.44 Lakh
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-3772 second ago

The automatic variants of the Harrier Facelift start from the Pure + variant which is priced at Rs 19.90 lakh and go up to the top-spec Harrier Fearless + #Dark variant which is priced at Rs 26.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

Made-In-India Cars With 5-Star Global NCAP Crash Test Ratings: Tata Safari, Hyundai Verna And More
Made-In-India Cars With 5-Star Global NCAP Crash Test Ratings: Tata Safari, Hyundai Verna And More
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-3466 second ago

The list includes offerings from Indian as well as global car brands

Tata Safari Automatic Prices Revealed: Top-Spec AT Priced At Rs 26.89 Lakh
Tata Safari Automatic Prices Revealed: Top-Spec AT Priced At Rs 26.89 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

54 minutes ago

Tata is offering the automatic transmission option for its flagship SUV starting from the Pure+ variant which is priced at Rs 20.69 lakh and goes up to the Accomplished+ trim at Rs 26.89 lakh

Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar
Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Ferrari is set to introduce the track-focused 296 Challenge in the 2024 season, becoming the ninth model in the prestigious Ferrari Challenge series replacing the old 488 Challenge Evo

2024 Husqvarna Norden 901 Revealed; Gets New Tech Updates
2024 Husqvarna Norden 901 Revealed; Gets New Tech Updates
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Husqvarna Norden 901 gets few minor updates to its tech for 2024 along with a new colour option.

Tork Kratos R's New Ride Mode Caps Top Speed At 35 kmph; Promises Real-World Range Of 150 KM
Tork Kratos R's New Ride Mode Caps Top Speed At 35 kmph; Promises Real-World Range Of 150 KM
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Eco+ ride mode will be available in addition to the three existing ride modes: Eco, City and Sport

Hero MotoCorp Working On New Sporty 125 cc Scooter
Hero MotoCorp Working On New Sporty 125 cc Scooter
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Hero MotoCorp is getting ready to bring out a sporty 125 cc scooter, which will rival the TVS NTorq 125, that has been the segment benchmark for a few years now. We break it down further.

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB (V214) Makes World Premiere In China, India Launch In Second Half Of 2024
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB (V214) Makes World Premiere In China, India Launch In Second Half Of 2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Based on the sixth-generation of Mercedes’ popular sedan, the E-Class LWB is longer and wider than its predecessor.

Kawasaki Z650RS Upgraded With Traction Control; India Launch Soon
Kawasaki Z650RS Upgraded With Traction Control; India Launch Soon
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The bike retains its classic retro styling, resembling its bigger sibling, the Z900RS

Tata Safari Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated SUV
Tata Safari Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated SUV
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The facelifted Safari commands a premium over its predecessor but packs substantial changes and more features

Skoda Reintroduces 10.0-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment In Kushaq And Slavia Style Variants
Skoda Reintroduces 10.0-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment In Kushaq And Slavia Style Variants
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 days ago

This decision comes after the company temporarily replaced it with an 8-inch unit in May 2022 due to semiconductor shortages

Skoda Slavia Matte Edition First Look: In Photos
Skoda Slavia Matte Edition First Look: In Photos
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The brand's only sedan offering now features a carbon steel matte grey finish

Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore
Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

20 days ago

The DB12 is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes higher power figures than the DB11’s V12

