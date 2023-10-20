First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
20-Oct-23 05:43 PM IST
Highlights
- The Huracan Sterrato boasts a 5.2-litre V10 engine
- It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 260 kmph
- This particular model is finished in Grigio Lynx Shade
Lamborghini introduced the Huracan Sterrato to the Indian market in December 2022, with only 1,499 units produced worldwide. Nearly after a year, India gets its first Huracan Sterrato delivered in Delhi. This supercar, priced at Rs 4.61 crore (ex-showroom) upon its Indian launch, garnered substantial interest, with double-digit bookings and orders stretching into the next 15–18 months, mentioned the Italian marque. This particular model is finished in Grigio Lynx Shade with Morus 19-inch forged black rims and yellow CCB callipers.
The Huracan Sterrato distinguishes itself from the standard Huracan through various cosmetic enhancements, including wheel arch extensions, unique front and rear bumpers, reinforced sills, and aluminium underbody protection. Moreover, it gets LED auxiliary lights mounted just below the bonnet line. Additionally, it features an updated version of the LDVI (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics) system, providing optimised driving dynamics for control in various environments, from highways to dirt roads.
Under the hood, the Huracan Sterrato boasts a 5.2-litre V10 engine generating 602 bhp and 560 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. It utilises a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled all-wheel drive with a rear mechanical self-locking differential. This setup enables the supercar to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 260 kmph.
The Sterrato features an off-road-inspired suspension system, elevating the body by 44 mm compared to the standard Huracan. The front and rear suspension travel has been increased by 33 mm and 34 mm, respectively. Braking is handled by massive 380 mm carbon-ceramic discs with six-piston callipers at the front and 356 mm discs with four-piston callipers at the rear.
Drive modes have also been adjusted to align with the vehicle's off-road capabilities. Strada and Sport modes are recalibrated, and the 'Corsa' mode from the standard Huracan is replaced by a Rally mode for low-traction conditions. Other onboard electronics have received similar refinements.
Inside the cabin, the Huracan Sterrato closely resembles the standard Huracan, with the most significant change being the exclusive Alcantara Verde Sterrato upholstery. Digital displays include new graphics tailored to the car, featuring a digital inclinometer with a pitch and roll indicator, a compass, a geographic coordinate indicator, and a steering angle indicator.
Furthermore, the Huracan Sterrato offers extensive customisation options through the Lamborghini Ad Personam program. Customers can select from 350 external colours and over 60 choices for leather and Alcantara interiors to personalise the appearance of their vehicle.
