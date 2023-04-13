Lamborghini Urus S Launched In India At Rs 4.18 Crore

Lamborghini has launched the Urus S version of its highly popular super-SUV in India, with prices starting at Rs 4.18 crore (ex-showroom, without options). The Urus S, which replaces the standard Urus in the range, will be sold alongside the Urus Performante, which was also launched in India earlier this year at a price of Rs 4.22 crore. While it shares its engine and underpinnings with its more driver-focused sibling, the Urus is positioned as a more luxury-oriented offering with a much wider scope for customisation.

In terms of exterior changes, the Urus S comes with a redesigned front bumper (incorporating a matt black-painted stainless steel skid plate as standard), a painted carbon fibre bonnet with matt black air vents, and the partly exposed carbon fibre roof is an interesting addition, but it’s an optional extra. On the inside, the Urus S welcomes you with a revised interior that includes the new Urus Performante stitch pattern for the seats, which are draped in leather as standard.

The Urus S is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that puts out a peak 657 bhp and 890 Nm of torque. The eight-speed automatic gearbox transmits power to all four wheels. The Urus S has a top speed of 305 kph and a 0-100 kph time of 3.5 seconds, just 0.2sec slower than the Performante.

Also standard on the Urus S is adaptive air suspension, a feature not available on the Urus Performante. The standard drive modes – Strada, Sport and Corsa – are accompanied by three off-road modes (Sabbia, Neve and Terra).

In India, the Urus S will go up against the likes of the Aston Martin DBX, Maserati Levante Trofeo, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, BMW XM and Audi RS Q8.