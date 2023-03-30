Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid Sportscar Revealed; Replaces The Aventador

On its 60th anniversary, Lamborghini has finally launched what could arguably be the most awaited supercar to ever come out this year, the Revuelto. The Revuelto is the Aventador’s successor and represents the next era of its V12 powered supercars with only one catch, it is a hybrid. While many enthusiasts may sigh at that, it may not be such a bad thing as the unit features improved power and torque numbers over its predecessor. With the car being the direct descendant of icons like the Miura and the Diablo, let us see what Sant'Agata Bolognese has in store this time.

The car features Y-shaped headlamps and takes inspiration from all its predecessors

The Revuelto features a drastically different design than its predecessor, the Aventador. The Y-shaped headlamps of the car are similar to those seen on its Sian limited production hybrid sports car. Lamborghini says that the design of the car takes inspiration from many of its previous V12 powered sports cars and features design elements like scissor doors from cars like the Countach, Diablo and Murcielago. As usual, the design was also aerodynamically influenced with the car featuring side fins located behind the door arches channeling the airflow along the sides into the side air intakes. The car also has a more recessed profile that is instrumental in channeling more air into the rear wing.

The interior is now more spacious and features three displays in total.

The interior of the sports car, Lamborghini says is built to accommodate its “feel like a pilot" philosophy. The cockpit houses 3 displays, an 8.4 inch touchscreen for the central console, 12.3 inch instrument cluster, and a 9.1 inch display on the passenger’s side dashboard. The Infotainment systems have a newly designed navigation system and Amazon Alexa. The racing inspired steering wheel comes with four rotors that can be used to select driving modes, lifting system and rear wing tilt. However, one of the main talking points of this car is the fact that it now comes with ADAS that includes features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Lane Departure Warning, and Lane Change Warning. The car is also more practical than the Aventador as it now features 26 mm more headroom and 84 mm more legroom. The car also gets plenty of storage spaces inside and gets a front hood compartment that the company claims can now hold two cabin trolleys.

The 9.1 inch display on the passenger’s side dashboard

The car is built on all-new chassis that is termed the ‘monofuselage’. The monofuselage is entirely made of carbon fibre, with its front structure made of ‘Forged Composites’. The latter is a material exclusively developed by Lamborghini and been tested since 2008. The rear chassis of the car is made of high-strength Aluminium alloys that feature two important hollow castings that integrate the rear suspension’s shock towers and powertrain suspension into a single component. As a result the car’s chassis is 10 per cent lighter than its predecessor and front frame 20 per cent. The new architecture also makes way for a weight distribution of 44 per cent in the front and 56 per cent at the rear which is the most optimal one from the manufacturer yet.

The car’s chassis is 10 per cent ligher than its predecessor

The most talked about thing about the car has been the powertrain. The naturally aspirated V12 on the car is now mated to three electric motors. The Revuelto features four wheel drive where two electric motors are mated to the front axle and supply power to each of the front wheels. The rear wheels are connected to the V12 engine and an electric motor that provides power depending on the driving mode and conditions. It features a new double-clutch eight-speed gearbox which is mounted transversely. Combined, the car makes a massive power output of 1001 bhp and torque figures of 725 Nm from the internal combustion unit and 350 Nm from each electric motor. The car also features a 0 to 100 time of just 2.5 seconds along with a top speed of 350 kmph.

The car gets 66 per cent more downforce than its predecessor

With the Revuelto, Lamborghini has introduced torque vectoring that will make it easier to chuck it around corners. It features aerodynamic improvements that help it achieve 66 per cent more downforce than its predecessor. The car is also equipped with new Carbon ceramic brakes which get 10 piston calipers and is combined with 410 x 38 mm discs. The rear comes with 4 piston calipers and 390 x 32 mm discs. The deflectors are designed to provide cooling by drawing air from the front diffuser and channelling it into the brakes. The two NACA ducts located in front of the rear wheels collect flow from the underbody and direct it into the rear cooling duct. It is shod with specially designed Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres. The car gets three dedicated driving modes Recharge, Hybrid and Performance that will be combined with 13 different drive modes that can be chosen depending on driving conditions and driver’s preference.

The Revuelto gets various personalisations options

The Revuelto is offered in 400 body colours along with 70 colours for the interior. We can expect the car to see an Indian launch by late 2023. While the exact price is yet to be announced we can expect it to be priced anywhere from Rs. 9 to 10 crores when it launches.